Each club’s best prospect headed to the Arizona Fall League

Cardinals: Victor Scott II, OF (No. 4)Scott was the breakout prospect of the St. Louis system this season after tying for the Minor League lead with 94 steals in 132 games between High-A and Double-A, and he showed a better-than-expected bat in pro ball too with a combined .303/.369/.425 line at the pair of stops. The 2022 fifth-rounder plays a mean center field with 80-grade speed that helps him track down balls between the gaps. Without an injury to make up or a 40-man spot to play for just yet, this is the dessert reward to Scott’s main course of a regular season, but don’t be surprised if he turns some heads from the Scottsdale lineup all the same.