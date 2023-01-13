Each club’s top international prospect signee

Royals: Maikel Garcia, SS (No. 5)The Royals didn’t sign Alcides Escobar out of Venezuela in 2003, though they certainly enjoyed his play over the years. But they did bring in his cousin, Garcia, 13 years later. The 22-year-old shortstop receives his best grades for his defensive work at the six, but he’s shown an ability to hit for a decent average too, as he did with a .285 mark in 118 games at Double-A and Triple-A last season. He’s going to need squeeze out a bit more power if Kansas City is ever going to consider moving Bobby Witt Jr. to another spot to make room for Garcia, but the possibility is not exactly nil.