Each MLB team’s best Draft of all time

Tigers: 1976Alan Trammell and Jack Morris both entered the Hall of Fame via the Modern Baseball Era committee in 2018. They also both entered the Tigers system in the same year, Trammell in the second round and Morris in the fifth. The former spent his entire career in Detroit and won four Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers and the 1984 World Series MVP award. Morris won three titles with the Tigers, Twins and Blue Jays (including his own Word Series MVP with Minnesota in 1991) and was a five-time All-Star in his 18-year career. Fourth-rounder Dan Petry also started two games for the ’84 Tigers team and spent 13 seasons in the bigs with Detroit, California, Atlanta and Boston. The Tigers also drafted but couldn’t sign Ozzie Smith as their seventh-round pick, in case anyone in Detroit wants to imagine what a Trammell-Smith-Lou Whitaker infield could have done in the 1980s.