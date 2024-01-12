Each organization’s top international prospect

Brewers: Jackson Chourio, OF (No. 1/MLB No. 2) The $82 million man is the highest-ranked international player on this list and for good reason. Chourio, who originally signed with Milwaukee as a shortstop for $1.8 million in January 2021, has put himself on the precipice of the Majors with one of the best power-speed combos in prospectdom. His 22 homers and 44 steals in 2023 famously made him one of only five teenagers to enjoy a 20-40 season in the Minors since 1958 and the first since Ronald Acuña Jr. in 2017. Even with a loaded Brewers outfield, he should be penciled in as the club’s Opening Day center fielder just a few weeks after his 20th birthday.