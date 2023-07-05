Each team’s best Draft pick of the past 10 years

Royals: Bobby Witt Jr., SS (2019, first round)Witt’s bat hasn’t proven quite as electric as hoped when he went second overall behind Adley Rutschman in 2019, but other aspects of his game remain up there with some of the best in the game. He remains one of the fastest speedsters in the Majors these days, while also posting impressive extra-base totals and exit velocities. The Texas native’s defense at short has also turned a corner in 2023, solidifying his place there in Kansas City’s long-term plans. Witt is still younger than many Top 100 prospects, and if he can find a way to cut down a little on the aggression and play even more into his power, he remains a 30-30 threat in the bigs.