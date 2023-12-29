Each team’s best individual performance of 2023

García put together two of the best postseason performances in MLB history en route to the Rangers’ first World Series title. While García’s walk-off home run against Arizona in Game 1 of the World Series was his top moment, his performance in Game 7 of the ALCS vs. the Rangers’ divisional and in-state rival Astros was his best. Following home runs in each of the previous three games and the drama of Game 5, García helped put the finishing touches on the Rangers’ AL pennant with four hits and two home runs in Game 7.