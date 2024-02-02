Each team’s best non-Top 100 prospect

Cardinals: Victor Scott II, OFSpeed kills. That statement is getting truer by the day, thanks to rule changes that have encouraged movement on the basepaths. No one uses their speed quite as well as Scott, a true 80-grade runner who tied for the Minor League lead with 94 steals in 2023. He’s also a plus-plus center fielder and would be a defensive asset in the Majors tomorrow if called upon. Though he batted .303 at High-A and Double-A, Scott still has some questions about overall power and ability against fellow lefties that keep him out of the Top 100 for now, but like everything else in his career, that could change quickly.