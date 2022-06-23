Each team’s best pick from 2017 Draft

Pearson and Smith have been bigger prospects in their time, but the former hasn’t been able to stay healthy and the latter was recently optioned to Triple-A by Oakland after a rough start to his season. Instead as of now, Adams looks to be the member of the class with the best chance of sticking in the Majors for a bit, albeit as a backup catcher in Washington. The University of San Diego product shows decent power from the right side, and he’s always been praised for his ability to work with a pitching staff, a skill that could keep him in a spot behind Keibert Ruiz for the foreseeable future.