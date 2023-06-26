Each team’s best Trade Deadline move this century

Angels: Mark Teixeira (2008)The 2008 Angels remain the only club in franchise history to reach 100 wins in a season and they did it with the help of Teixeira, who was acquired at the Trade Deadline from the Braves for a light return that included first baseman Casey Kotchman and pitcher Stephen Marek, who never reached the Majors. Teixeira hit .358/.449/.632 with 13 homers, 14 doubles and 43 RBIs in 54 games after the trade. He also went 7-for-15 against the Red Sox in the AL Division Series, but the Angels lost in four games. They tried to re-sign him in the offseason, but he ultimately left to sign with the Yankees. It wasn’t all bad, however, as the Angels received Draft pick compensation as a result and took superstar Mike Trout with that selection in 2009. — Rhett Bollinger