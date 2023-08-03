Each team’s biggest question after the Trade Deadline

Guardians: Are they still contenders?At the time the Guardians traded their hottest starter, Aaron Civale, on Monday, the team sat just a half-game behind the first-place Twins in the AL Central. No matter what their record is, they’re still well within striking distance of reclaiming the division title. But can they still do that without one of their main starters and after also trading Amed Rosario and Josh Bell for no immediate offensive help? That may be hard to do. The Guardians are hoping that with more opportunities for younger players, they’ll be able to walk the fine line of developing and winning like they did last year. But with so many injuries to their starting rotation, it may be difficult to repeat the feat. — Mandy Bell