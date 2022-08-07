Each team’s biggest question after Trade Deadline

Royals: What will the young talent show?The Royals are playing six to seven rookies on any given night, and over the past few days, it’s been fun to watch an offensive outburst from players many have heard about throughout the Royals’ farm system, with Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez, Vinnie Pasquantino, Nick Pratto, Michael Massey and Nate Eaton all providing degrees of optimism. This is the core group Kansas City is committing to, so these next two months of the season is all about embracing the youth and taking it for a test drive. There will undoubtedly be mistakes, but the hope is all those young players can start to settle into the Majors, learning as they go and use that to their advantage next year and beyond. The Royals will also be looking for their young rotation — aside for 38-year-old Zack Greinke — to turn the corner on consistency, as both Brady Singer and Kris Bubic have done recently. In theory, the foundation for 2023 will be constructed as 2022 wraps up. — Anne Rogers