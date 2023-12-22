Each team’s biggest question before Spring Training

D-backs: Will they add a DH?The D-backs have done an outstanding job of filling in areas they identified as needs so far this offseason, but one question remains: Will they find themselves a designated hitter? Over the last three seasons, Arizona has been content to rotate players through the DH spot, using it as a way of giving some players a partial day off, but even with the return of Lourdes Gurriel Jr., the D-backs are still in the hunt for another bat that can be plugged in as the everyday DH. — Steve Gilbert