Each team’s breakout player for 2025

Royals: RHP Alec Marsh

In his second season as a Major Leaguer, Marsh posted a 4.53 ERA over 129 innings in 26 games (25 starts), serving as the Royals’ fifth starter for the majority of the year. He made four starts for Triple-A Omaha in August, when he was optioned to get a mental and physical reset, and he was excellent there. Marsh will be the first to say he had some good stretches and bad ones in ‘24, but the Royals will be looking for him to take a step forward in ‘25. They’re down a starter after trading Brady Singer to the Reds and will need their other homegrown pitchers to step up and help fill those innings. The 26-year-old Marsh should get every opportunity to do so. — Anne Rogers