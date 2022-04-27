Each team’s hottest-hitting prospect

Pirates: Mason Martin, 1B (No. 24)

Prospects who aren’t protected on the 40-man roster can react to that “snub” in one of two ways: They can fold up like a card table or they can use it as fuel. So far, the Pirates have had more than one prospect choose the latter. (Cal Mitchell has also been swinging it well.) Martin, who has hit 60 homers over the last two seasons, typically walks a lot, strikes out a lot, and hits balls over the fence. He does have 13 extra-base hits, including three homers, for a 1.046 OPS in 15 Triple-A games and he has 20 strikeouts. Look for him to improve the walk rate (just two of them so far) as he settles in.