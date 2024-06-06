Each team’s most deserving All-Star

He may be overshadowed by a pair of New York giants — after all, what Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are doing in the Bronx is sensational — Tucker is having himself an MVP-caliber 2024 campaign so far. Following back-to-back All-Star seasons, Tucker is primed for a career year. The slugging right fielder is tied for second in MLB in home runs (19) and ranks second in walk rate (17.6%) and isolated power (.318). Entering Wednesday, he was fifth in wRC+ (176) and fifth in fWAR (3.3). The AL MVP trophy may very well end up in the hands of a Yankee, but we’re seeing Tucker, whom we have known to be a tremendous hitter, putting it all together in ’24. — Manny Randhawa