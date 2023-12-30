Each team’s most likely breakout star for ’24

Rangers: RHP Owen WhiteWe look to the Minors, where Owen White, the Rangers’ No. 8 prospect, should be the next man up in a thin big league rotation. The right-hander looked primed for the big leagues after a breakout 2022 campaign in which he posted a 3.59 ERA across High-A and Double-A, but he then faltered to a 4.22 ERA in ‘23 as he made his transition to Triple-A. White was pushed into brief big league service with two relief appearances in ‘24, but didn’t have the chance to fully stick around. White has all the tools to be a frontline starter if he can get back to his 2022 form, and while he may not be on the Opening Day roster, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him in Arlington soon thereafter. — Kennedi Landry