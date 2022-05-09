Each team’s most surprising development so far

Mariners: They’ve already matched their longest losing streak from 2021

The lineup is longer, the pitching staff is deeper and yet the Mariners just weathered their longest skid since a six-game stretch in 2021. In that run, Seattle was swept by the Tigers and Padres, including being no-hit for the second time in two weeks. It looked like the Mariners were on the cusp of a midsummer spiral before they bounced back and took their postseason dreams down to the final day of the year. This most recent stretch had eerily similar attributes, with the bats going mostly quiet. And they nearly extended the streak to seven games before Abraham Toro broke through with a solo homer in the ninth inning on Sunday that tied the game at 1, before Ty France walked it off with a single in the 10th. Seattle’s three-game sweep by Houston last week was its first in nearly one full year, and though this stretch is probably an outlier, it’s somewhat a cause for concern. — Daniel Kramer