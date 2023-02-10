Each team’s No. 1 prospect in ’25 will be …

Brewers: Jeferson Quero, CWe had Quero down as the backstop on our 2023 All-Defense Team already, coming off an Arizona Fall League campaign in which he threw out 46 percent of attempted basestealers, so we’re already pretty high on him. He can hit pretty well, too, with a career .290 average, and he has enough power to be an average slugger in the big leagues. That’s even more valuable for a backstop prospect. Milwaukee is loaded with near-ready outfielders and Jackson Chourio’s climb should be complete by 2024 at the latest, leaving the door open for Quero to move into the top spot.