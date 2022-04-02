Each team’s player most likely to win an award

Some of you might think this is easy, because a great pitcher who rakes is as “valuable” as it gets and because Trout missed so much time with injury last season (and has entered his dreaded 30s). But don’t forget that Trout was off to perhaps the best start of his career last year before he got hurt. He is still one of the greatest players ever. And the fact that Ohtani’s 2021 had never been done by anybody underscores how difficult it will be for him to repeat it, from both a health and performance standpoint. Also, will voters normalize his unique skillset, even though it is patently abnormal?