Each team’s potential impact callup

Rays: Vidal Brujan, OF/2B (No. 4/MLB No. 76)

The 24-year-old switch-hitter, who possesses plus-plus speed, debuted last year and could be another Swiss army knife player for Tampa Bay at points this summer. After getting more looks in the outfield last season, Brujan played only non-first-base infield positions in the Grapefruit League and has seen time at short and third with Triple-A Durham so far in 2022. With Joey Wendle in Miami, Brujan could be the next young player to bop around the dirt in St. Petersburg. (Note: Brujan hasn’t appeared for Durham since awkwardly sliding into third base on April 6. He stayed in that game, however, and hasn’t been placed on the IL as of Thursday.)