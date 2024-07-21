Each team’s prospect to watch in second half of season

Guardians: INF/OF Angel MartínezIf he can make a head-turning impression in just 13 games, imagine what he might be able to do if he’s up for the full second half of the season. So far, Martínez has been able to handle himself in the outfield when he’s been called to play there to keep his bat in the lineup. He’s able to move around the infield. He’s already hit three doubles, two homers and knocked in four runs in his 47 at-bats. The Guardians have raved about the jolt of energy he’s brought to this clubhouse in this limited time and he’s shown that much more may be in the tank if he’s able to stick around in the Majors. — Mandy Bell