Each team’s prospect to watch in second half of season
3:52 AM UTC
With the 2024 MLB Draft in the rear-view mirror, it’s a convenient time to look at the scope of prospects across MLB’s organizations. Who should we be looking out for in the months to come? Here’s a look at one prospect to watch for each club during the rest of the 2024 season.
AL East
Blue Jays: SS Arjun NimmalaThe Blue Jays’ No. 3 prospect started slow, which led to him being placed on the development list and pulled back to the Florida Complex League for a brief stint. Since returning to Single-A Dunedin, though, he’s looked like a completely different player. Still just 18, Nimmala has Top-100 prospect potential and is starting to show the immense offensive upside that the Blue Jays loved in the 2023 Draft. This organization has produced a handful of position players in recent years, but looking a few seasons down the road, the Blue Jays need to develop a star. Nimmala could be that player. — Keegan Matheson
Orioles: 1B/3B Coby MayoLast weekend, general manager Mike Elias said Mayo (the O’s No. 3 prospect and the No. 15 overall) is “very close” to the big leagues. The 22-year-old slugger has raked all season at Triple-A Norfolk, where he has slashed .301/.381/.602 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 RBIs in 65 games. Baltimore doesn’t yet have an open roster spot for Mayo, but he should soon force the Orioles’ hand. His right-handed bat would provide a big boost for an offense that scuffled down the stretch to end the first half, scoring only 10 runs over its final six games. — Jake Rill
Rays: 3B Junior CamineroThe Rays’ top prospect jumped straight from Double-A to the Majors and debuted earlier than expected last September because their injury-riddled lineup needed another option against left-handed pitching. But it’s been a long road back to the big leagues for Caminero, one that’s included months in Triple-A and two stops on the injured list due to left quad issues. But he is on the comeback trail now and, as MLB Pipeline’s No. 3 overall prospect, remains one of the most intriguing hitters in the Minors. If he proves he’s healthy and gets his timing back, he could make a big impact on Tampa Bay’s lineup at some point down the stretch. — Adam Berry
Red Sox: SS Marcelo MayerAfter battling injuries the last couple of seasons, Boston’s No. 1 prospect (MLB No. 4) is healthy again and has put together a fine season for Double-A Portland. Don’t be surprised if Mayer gets promoted to Triple-A Worcester soon. And once a player is at Triple-A, he is just a phone call away to making his debut. It’s not out of the realm of possibility Mayer could make it to Fenway by September. If not, he will be heavily on the radar during Spring Training. — Ian Browne
Yankees: OF Jasson DomínguezTiming is everything, and if not for an oblique strain, “The Martian” might be playing a starring role in the Bombers’ lineup right now. The Yanks did not see a path to give their top prospect at-bats with Alex Verdugo, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton all healthy; playing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Domínguez was injured on a June 15 check-swing and Stanton strained his hamstring a week later. Though Domínguez isn’t expected to be available until late August, he’d provide a significant upgrade for a lineup that has lacked length from the cleanup spot down. — Bryan Hoch
AL Central
Guardians: INF/OF Angel MartínezIf he can make a head-turning impression in just 13 games, imagine what he might be able to do if he’s up for the full second half of the season. So far, Martínez has been able to handle himself in the outfield when he’s been called to play there to keep his bat in the lineup. He’s able to move around the infield. He’s already hit three doubles, two homers and knocked in four runs in his 47 at-bats. The Guardians have raved about the jolt of energy he’s brought to this clubhouse in this limited time and he’s shown that much more may be in the tank if he’s able to stick around in the Majors. — Mandy Bell
Royals: OF Gavin CrossCross, the Royals’ No. 6 prospect, has had quite the journey since he turned pro after the Royals selected him No. 9 overall in the 2022 Draft. His first full pro season was cut short by a rare disease and health concerns. But he’s been really solid in ‘24 for Double-A Northwest Arkansas, slashing .289/.362/.441 this year. Since May 1, his slash line has been .308/.373/.488 with a 135 wRC+. There’s still some swing-and-miss concerns (24.1% strikeout rate this year), but there’s been progress. And he’s healthy, which is the most important thing for him and the Royals. A move to Triple-A Omaha isn’t out of the question this year, and from there, you’re only a phone call away from the Majors. A strong second half might have Cross knocking on the door in Spring Training next year. — Anne Rogers
Tigers: C Dillon DinglerWhile No. 3 prospect Jace Jung could make his way to Detroit by season’s end, the Tigers could have an opening for Dingler, their No. 12 prospect, by the end of the month with Carson Kelly expected to draw interest from contending teams at the Trade Deadline. Dingler, the Tigers’ second-round pick from the 2020 Draft, has been MLB-ready defensively for a while, but he has enjoyed a long-awaited offensive breakout this season with a .297 average, .866 OPS and 120 wRC+. He should be ready to share time with Jake Rogers upon arrival, with a working knowledge of Detroit’s young pitchers already. If he can translate his offense to the big leagues – and this season has shown the value of patience in that regard – he has the potential to be the Tigers’ best all-around catcher since Alex Avila. — Jason Beck
Twins: RHP David FestaFesta’s first look at the Majors didn’t go as hoped, as the Twins’ No. 4 prospect (MLB No. 89) allowed 12 earned runs in 10 innings across two starts. Still, the rotation appears the biggest question mark for the potentially pitching-needy Twins, and Festa has the stuff to be part of the solution if he can harness it. Minnesota has not been shy in exposing inexperienced prospects to the playoff environment, and Festa emerging as a legitimate option would go a long way. — Do-Hyoung Park
White Sox: SS Colson MontgomeryThe preseason expectation for Montgomery, the No. 1 White Sox prospect and No. 16 prospect overall, per MLB Pipeline, was to jump at some point from Triple-A Charlotte to make his Major League debut during the 2024 season. That expectation might have been a bit rushed, with the 22-year-old top White Sox pick in the ‘21 Draft having just 179 at-bats as high as Double-A Birmingham entering the current campaign. The left-handed-hitting Montgomery is batting .212 for the Knights, although has played a solid shortstop and has knocked out 11 home runs and 12 doubles. It will be interesting to see how the confident Montgomery adjusts if or when he gets that big league opportunity in the coming weeks. — Scott Merkin
AL West
Angels: RHP Caden DanaDana, the club’’s No. 1 prospect and No. 90 overall, is having a breakout season at Double-A Rocket City despite being just 20 years old. Dana has posted a 2.99 ERA with 97 strikeouts and 31 walks in 90 1/3 innings despite being more than four and a half years younger than his average competition. Dana, who was selected to the All-Star Futures Game and gave up a run in the third inning, is on the club’s radar and could make his Major League debut as early as this season. But either way, he’s established himself as a potential frontline starter, as he has size at 6-foot-4 and elite stuff. — Rhett Bollinger
Astros: RHP A.J. BlubaughBlubaugh, the team’s No. 6-ranked prospect, may be the next prospect to make his Major League debut this year, joining Spencer Arrighetti and Jake Bloss. The right-hander is 6-2 with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP in 75 1/3 innings over 16 appearances this season, 15 of which have come with Triple-A Sugar Land. A seventh-round pick in the 2022 Draft, he pitched in the Futures Game this year. The Astros are expected to add a starter at the Trade Deadline, but Blubaugh could be in position to join the rotation in the second half. — Brian McTaggart
Athletics: SS Jacob WilsonWilson, Oakland’s No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 50 overall prospect in baseball, has quickly ascended through the system since getting selected sixth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. The only thing that briefly slowed him down was a knee injury in May that sidelined him for about a month, though he’s since returned and continues to dominate at Triple-A Las Vegas, batting .438 with a 1.161 OPS, seven homers and 25 doubles in 46 games. Wilson was just called up to the big leagues, giving him a chance to make his mark in the Majors, though he did suffer an injury in his debut on Friday night. — Martín Gallegos
Mariners: C Harry FordIt’s been three full years since the Mariners selected the uber-athletic backstop with their first-round pick. Their No. 2 prospect (and MLB Pipeline’s No. 23 overall) is now 21 years old and has checked most boxes at each Minor League stop. He’s in the timeframe and player-development stage to where an MLB debut would be on the horizon. The challenge with him, though, is that there isn’t a clear path for him to contribute at the big league level, with Cal Raleigh established as the everyday guy and Mitch Garver — their most expensive free-agent acquisition — finding more success in the backup role. Moreover, because Ford plays a premium position and is seemingly on the MLB doorstep, he might be their most valuable trade chip ahead of the Deadline. — Daniel Kramer
Rangers: RHP Emiliano TeodoThe Rangers No. 14 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, Teodo most recently stunned at the All-Star Futures Games at Globe Life Field as he became the first pitcher in Futures Game history to toss two perfect frames in the annual event. It’s been the best season of Teodo’s professional career so far, as he’s posted a 1.71 ERA through 14 starts (68 1/3 innings) with Double-A Frisco. Over that time, he’s struck out 89 while walking 34 batters. He’s still maybe a year or two out from joining the big league club in Arlington, but he could be in Round Rock sooner rather than later. It would no doubt be a pitching development win for Texas if he continues advancing. — Kennedi Landry
NL East
Braves: A.J. Smith-ShawverSpencer Schwellenbach (Braves’ No. 3 prospect) has thrown 89 2/3 innings this year. He tallied 66 innings while serving as a starter for the first time since high school last year. The Braves’ starting pitching depth will be tested over the season’s final two months. So, it’s certainly encouraging to know that both Ian Anderson and Smith-Shawver could be available within the next couple weeks.
Anderson is recovering from Tommy John surgery and Smith-Shawver is returning from the oblique strain he suffered in May.
Smith-Shawver ranks as MLB’s No. 67 prospect and the Braves’ No. 1 prospect. He made great strides before suffering his injury in an encouraging May 23 start at Wrigley Field. If he can eat innings in quality fashion down the stretch, the Braves should be able to continue pacing those primary starters who will be key to postseason success. — Mark Bowman
Marlins: RHP Max MeyerThe Marlins intended to ease back Meyer, who hadn’t pitched since July 2022, due to Tommy John surgery. But MLB Pipeline’s No. 81 overall prospect made the Opening Day rotation out of necessity due to several starting-pitching injuries. Once they healed, Miami optioned the 25-year-old to Triple-A Jacksonville despite a 2.12 ERA in three starts. After having his workload monitored, Meyer has gone six frames in back-to-back outings. — Christina DeNicola
Mets: RHP Brandon SproatArguably the organization’s best Minor League pitcher and certainly one of its fastest risers, Sproat has seen his reputation soar from that of a talented-but-raw young arm to a consensus Top 100 prospect. Now, the question is whether the 23-year-old Sproat can help the Mets this season. Capable of throwing triple digits as a starting pitcher, Sproat looks like the type of pitcher who could arrive in the heat of a pennant race and throw gas out of the bullpen — exactly, in other words, the type of arm the Mets need. — Anthony DiComo
Nationals: OF Dylan CrewsWith James Wood (Nationals’ No. 1 prospect, MLB No. 2) called up this month, the question now is, when will Crews join him? Crews, ranked as the Nats’ No. 2 prospect and MLB No. 4 overall, is playing in his first pro season since being drafted No. 2 overall last July out of LSU. He was promoted from Double-A to Triple-A in mid-June and named to the National League Futures Team. MLB Pipeline projects Crews’ Major League ETA as this season. — Jessica Camerato
Phillies: All of themHow so? Well, the Phillies don’t have a top 30 prospect who is likely to make a significant impact on the 26-man roster in the second half, but they could dip into their prospect pool to make upgrades before the July 30 Trade Deadline. It’s anyone’s guess how far Dave Dombrowski will go, but the best bet is that he holds onto top prospects Andrew Painter and Aidan Miller. Justin Crawford would be difficult to move, too. Then again, this team is trying to win a World Series and everybody has a price. — Todd Zolecki
NL Central
Brewers: Jacob MisiorowskiIn a perfect world, the Brewers would probably let Misiorowski spend the entire season honing his command in the Minor Leagues. But even though the team has managed to stay in first place since the start of May, this hasn’t been a perfect season. Because of injuries the Brewers have already used 16 starting pitchers this year, one shy of the franchise record established by the expansion Seattle Pilots in 1969. Misiorowski could be one of the arms to push the club into record territory; he was 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA in his final five starts of the first half with only seven walks in 26 1/3 innings – and 38 strikeouts! — Adam McCalvy
Cardinals: Jordan WalkerThe former top prospect in the organization started the season in the big leagues before being sent down to Triple-A Memphis – just as was the case in 2023. Last season, Walker returned to St. Louis and thrived down the stretch. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Walker has struggled lifting balls and hitting them out of the park, but the Cards still have belief that he can be a superstar slugger. Walker could be just the right-handed bat that the Cards need to bolster their lefty-loaded lineup needs. — John Denton
Cubs: C Moisés BallesterosBallesteros (Pipeline’s No. 5 Cubs prospect and the No. 60 prospect in baseball) is only 20 years old, but it is not out of the realm of possibility that he could find his way to the Majors before the end of the season. The Cubs’ offensive production out of the catcher’s slot has ranked near the bottom of MLB all season and Ballesteros has been raking. Through 74 games with Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa, he has hit .300/.363/.483 with 11 homers, 14 doubles, 49 RBIs and a 138 wRC+, earning a spot in the All-Star Futures Game. Maybe 2025 is more realistic for his arrival, but it’s worth monitoring the Cubs’ catching situation in the second half. — Jordan Bastian
Pirates: RHP Braxton AshcraftCould Ashcraft be a third stud rookie to join the Pirates’ rotation this year. The team’s No. 5 prospect has wowed this year, including allowing just one run with 13 strikeouts over his first 18 1/3 innings with Triple-A Indianapolis. He has plus stuff, including a fastball that can tick up to the upper-90s and potentially play out of the rotation or bullpen. The question is how much more pitching will the Pirates let him do. He’s already thrown 72 innings, more than he ever has as a professional, so how far will the Pirates push him beyond the 52 2/3 frames he threw last year? — Alex Stumpf
Reds: RHP Connor PhillipsRanked No. 5 in the organization, Phillips dropped out of the MLB Pipeline Top 100 overall amid a disastrous first half with Triple-A Louisville. The 23-year-old, who debuted in the big leagues with the Reds late last season, has a 10.11 ERA and 2.26 WHIP in 14 starts while averaging 7.9 walks-per-nine innings. In June, he was demoted all the way to the Arizona Complex League to reset himself and work on his pitches. Especially with the Reds’ big league starting depth getting tested by injuries, Cincinnati would love for Phillips to regain his footing and have a better second half. — Mark Sheldon
NL West
D-backs: SS Jordan LawlarLawlar, the team’s No. 1 ranked prospect in the D-backs system and No. 8 overall in the Majors per MLB Pipeline, was called up by the D-backs last September and was with the team throughout its playoff run. For now, Geraldo Perdomo is locked in as the starting shortstop, but the team has had Lawlar, who missed a chunk of the season due to injury, taking some reps at third base. That’s important because veteran third baseman Eugenio Suarez, acquired from the Mariners in the offseason, has struggled at the plate this year. If Lawlar stays healthy and shows the D-backs that his bat is ready, it would not be a surprise to see him get called up at some point in the second half to get playing time at third base. — Steve Gilbert
Dodgers: RHP River RyanRyan is expected to join the team soon, and he’ll get an opportunity to make an impact as the Dodgers navigate through one of their toughest stretches in recent time. The 25-year-old missed time with a right shoulder injury this season, but has been solid when healthy, posting a 2.76 ERA over five starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City. — Juan Toribio
Giants: SS Marco LucianoLuciano hit .375 (9-for-24) with two doubles in his 10-game stint with the Giants in May, but he ended up being sent back down to Triple-A Sacramento after he committed five errors at shortstop. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said the Giants still view Luciano, their No. 3 prospect, as a shortstop, but the 22-year-old Dominican has started to get some looks at second base in the Minors, which could create more avenues for him to force his way back to the big leagues in the second half. — Maria Guardado
Padres: SS Leodalis De VriesDe Vries was MLB Pipeline’s top-ranked player in this year’s international class, and lately he’s begun to show why. The 17-year-old, switch-hitting shortstop went deep four times in a three-game span recently, including homers from both sides of the plate on July 5. Right now, the big league Padres need pitching, and the cost will be steep in a seller’s market. Potential trade partners will undoubtedly inquire about De Vries. But a trade is unlikely. The Padres would need to be completely blown away to move a talent like De Vries. — AJ Cassavell
Rockies: LHP Carson PalmquistPalmquist has posted desirable numbers at Double-A Hartford – 98 strikeouts to 30 walks, a 1.174 WHIP and 0.9 home runs per nine innings over 15 starts (69 innings). The Rockies have kept him in Double-A to improve the consistency of each of his pitches and to make sure he’s holding up well physically. They were in no hurry to promote him to the nightmare that is pitching at Triple-A Albuquerque. But it wouldn’t be beyond the realm of possibility for him to get a few innings in the Pacific Coast League before getting his Major League debut, or even coming straight from Hartford. In 2021, the Rockies had righty Ryan Feltner skip Albuquerque and make his debut in September. — Thomas Harding