Each team’s prospect to watch

Mets: Mark Vientos, 3B/OF/1B (No. 4)

We know Vientos can mash. He proved that by hitting .281/.355/.581 with 25 homers in only 83 games at Double-A and Triple-A last season. It might be hard to fathom, but Vientos could beat that in just his age-22 season now that he has that upper-level experience. But where will he play? The Mets are still figuring that out. He could battle Brett Baty at third base while getting more time in the outfield, where early reviews were rough. He could also see first base, where he’d bump against Pete Alonso. That all needs sorting before Vientos hits his way to Flushing.