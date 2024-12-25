Each team’s prospect whose stock improved most in ’24

Mariners: Felnin Celesten, SS (No. 5/MLB No. 66)

Celesten joined the Mariners with lofty expectations as a result of him being ranked No. 2 on our Top 50 international prospects list and getting $4.7 million to sign in January of 2023. He wasn’t able to make his debut that summer because of a hamstring injury and he only played 32 games because of a left hamate issue. But what he did with those 32 games was very impressive, jumping over the DSL to the Arizona Complex League and posting a .999 OPS over 125 at-bats, making us confident enough to push him up the Top 100 and get us excited for a full, and hopefully healthy, full-season debut in 2025.