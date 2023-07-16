Each team’s prospects to watch in second half

Blue Jays: INF Addison Barger (Blue Jays’ No. 6 prospect)The elbow injury that cost Barger time earlier this season was a tough blow. He’d started slow in Triple-A, but Barger was one of the stars of Spring Training and looked like a prospect who could push for an MLB job by mid-summer. Now back in Triple-A, though, he’s putting together some much better at-bats while splitting time between shortstop and third base. The Blue Jays aren’t about to let Barger ride the bench in the big leagues, as he needs all the reps he can get, but Barger could play himself into a spot where he’s only an injury away. Besides, with Matt Chapman a pending free agent, the Blue Jays need to have the best possible feel for how Barger fits into the third-base conversation next year.