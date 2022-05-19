Each team’s top power prospect

Cardinals: Jordan Walker, 3B (No. 1, MLB No. 27)

If you want to argue Nolan Gorman or even current Minor League home run leader Mois?s G?mez, we won’t stop you. But we’re still taking Walker, who has answered questions at every stop in his budding pro career. The 6-foot-5, right-handed slugger posted a max exit velocity of 116.5 mph at Single-A Palm Beach last season that rivaled the top numbers of Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. and has jumped to Double-A as a 19-year-old with little issues. He’s already slugging .500 in a league where he’s four years younger than average, and that number may only go up. He’s slugging .625 in May, and three of his four homers on the season have come in his last seven games alone.