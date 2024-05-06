‘Elite’ J-Ram ends epic 10-pitch AB with go-ahead blast

CLEVELAND — The José Ramírez theorem is simple: The more pitches he sees in an at-bat, the more likely he is to hit a home run.

Just 10 days ago, Ramírez stole every headline after ending a 10-pitch at-bat with a grand slam. At the time, the hope was that the big blast would finally get the All-Star third baseman to see better results at the plate. Instead, it was the last extra-base hit he enjoyed until the sixth inning on Sunday.