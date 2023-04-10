Embracing new role, Brennan shines in 12-inning win

Brennan has been a boost to this club since he was first called up to the big leagues on Sept. 21. He has yet to get a lot of playing time, but he’s found ways to be impactful in whatever manner he’s used. Brennan was penciled into the Guardians’ Opening Day lineup in Seattle partially because a right-handed pitcher was on the mound and partially because manager Terry Francona wanted to reward him for such an impressive spring campaign. But since then, his playing time has been sporadic, often coming off the bench in pinch-hitting scenarios.