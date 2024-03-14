Espino has shoulder surgery, expected to miss ’24 season

This has to be a gut punch to Espino. We know it is for the organization. But the 23-year-old, hard-throwing righty who used to be atop the MLB Pipeline prospects list for the Guardians is about to miss his second consecutive full season due to a nagging problem. This was a guy who made big leaguers stop in their tracks to watch his live batting practice sessions during Minor League Spring Training. His fastball is elite, sitting at 95-98 mph and topping out at 103 mph. He has good feel for his above-average slider. His curveball and changeup had been improving, too.