Espino ready to return after numerous speed bumps

Entering the 2022 season, Espino sat at No. 1 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Guardians prospects list and No. 14 on Pipeline’s overall Top 100 list. At the time, his heater topped out at 103 mph and he had a plus-plus slider that could either work in the mid-80s with depth or could reach 93 mph with more horizontal action (like a sweeper).

He pitched to a combined 3.73 ERA with 152 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings between Single-A Lynchburg and High-A Lake County in 2021. At the beginning of ’22 with Akron, Espino racked up 35 strikeouts in 18 1/3 frames, including a 14-strikeout performance on April 23. Then, everything came to a crashing halt.