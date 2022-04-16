Espino spins hitless outing

Top pitching prospects off to dominant starts (April 9)

Daniel Espino and Xzavion Curry, Nos. 2 and 23 on the Guardians Top 30 Prospects list, respectively, were dominant in Double-A Akron’s 3-2 loss to Erie.

Espino got the start and threw 40 of his 64 pitches for strikes. The right-hander yielded two runs on three hits, but also racked up nine strikeouts over four innings in his Double-A debut. Curry, making just his second career appearance at the Double-A level, followed up with 4 1/3 scoreless frames.

A seventh-round pick from the 2019 Draft, Curry threw 54 of his 81 pitches for strikes, gave up four hits, walked one and struck out seven. — William Boor