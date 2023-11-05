Every player in tonight’s Fall Stars Game (8 ET, MLB Network)

Ivan Melendez, 3B/1B (No. 8)The 2022 second-rounder will get to play the role of hometown hero as Arizona’s only representative. Melendez is known for prodigious power, and he’s taken that to the Salt River roster with six batted balls of 105 mph or higher in front of Statcast cameras this fall, including a 115.5 mph single on Oct. 19. Melendez clobbered 30 homers in only 96 games between High-A and Double-A during the regular season but needs to keep his K rate in check (sitting at 27.1 percent in the AFL).