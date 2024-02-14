Every ranked prospect in big league camp
1:00 AM UTC
You see it every Spring Training.
Invited to Major League camp, there are always prospects who shine so bright under the Florida or Arizona sun that they force their organizations’ hand. Given a chance, they swing or pitch their way onto a big league roster or simply make a splash, drawing their eventual MLB debut ever closer.
Who will be those prospects this spring? Only time will tell. But to become that prospect first requires one thing: the coveted Spring Training invite. Only the best and most Major League-ready prospects get them. That’s the ticket to everything that comes next.
So here’s every ranked prospect heading to camp (+ indicates a non-roster invite).
AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST
Blue JaysToronto is expected to rotate through options at second and third base, meaning it could be a big camp for the likes of Orelvis Martinez, Addison Barger, Leo Jimenez and Damiano Palmegiani, while left-hander Ricky Tiedemann might have the most MLB-ready tools of any prospect in Dunedin, if he can stay healthy.
Ricky Tiedemann, LHP (MLB No. 29) +Orelvis Martinez, INF (MLB No. 89)5. Addison Barger, INF7. Alan Roden, OF +10. Yosver Zulueta, RHP13. Chad Dallas, RHP +16. Spencer Horwitz, 1B/OF18. Damiano Palmegiani, 3B/1B +21. Hayden Juenger, RHP +22. Adam Macko, LHP23. Connor Cooke, RHP +27. Mason Fluharty, LHP +
OriolesThere might not be a more exciting group of prospects in any big league camp than who will be in Sarasota for the Orioles. It starts, of course, with the best prospect in baseball in Jackson Holliday, who could be auditioning for a big league roster spot.
Jackson Holliday, SS/2B (MLB No. 1) +Samuel Basallo, C/1B (MLB No. 17) +Colton Cowser, OF (MLB No. 19)Coby Mayo, 3B/1B (MLB No. 30) +Heston Kjerstad, OF (MLB No. 32)6. Connor Norby, 2B/OF +9. Chayce McDermott, RHP +10. Cade Povich, LHP +14. Seth Johnson, RHP18. Justin Armbruester, RHP +
RaysTop 100 prospects Junior Caminero and Curtis Mead and the resurgent Austin Shenton should all vie for a spot in Tampa Bay’s Opening Day infield or bench, and all three will need to let their bats do the talking to earn those chances in Port Charlotte.
Junior Caminero, 3B/SS (MLB No. 4)Carson Williams, SS (MLB No. 20) +Curtis Mead, 3B/2B (MLB No. 55)7. Mason Montgomery, LHP +9. Dominic Keegan, C +21. Kameron Misner, OF +22. Yoniel Curet, RHP24. Greg Jones, OF/SS26. Austin Shenton, 3B/1B28. Jacob Lopez, LHP30. Ryan Cermak, OF +
Red SoxAbreu was a revelation during his first big league callup last summer and is a favorite to earn a platoon role in right field, while Bryan Mata (out of options) and Justin Slaten (Rule 5 Draft) should claim bullpen jobs.
Ceddanne Rafaela, OF/SS (MLB No. 76)6. Nick Yorke, 2B +9. Wikelman Gonzalez, RHP16. Nathan Hickey, C +18. Wilyer Abreu, OF19. David Hamilton, SS/2B20. Chase Meidroth, 3B/2B +23. Bryan Mata, RHP24. Brandon Walter, LHP25. Justin Slaten, RHP
YankeesAustin Wells is positioned to grab the lion’s share of the at-bats in a catching platoon with Jose Trevino.
Jasson Domínguez, OF (MLB No. 41)Spencer Jones, OF (MLB No. 84) +Chase Hampton, RHP (MLB No. 92) +3. Everson Pereira, OF7. Austin Wells, C8. Will Warren, RHP +10. Jorbit Vivas, 2B/3B14. Clayton Beeter, RHP21. Ben Rice, C/1B +22. Agustin Ramirez, C23. Yoendrys Gómez, RHP
AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL
GuardiansTop 100 prospects Kyle Manzardo and Brayan Rocchio have big league starting jobs for the taking, while Rule 5 Draft addition Deyvison De Los Santos could add some much-needed pop to a lineup that finished last in the Majors in home runs a year ago.
Kyle Manzardo, 1B (MLB No. 59) +Brayan Rocchio, SS/2B (MLB No. 91)Daniel Espino, RHP (MLB No. 100)5. George Valera, OF6. Juan Brito, INF10. Angel Martínez, INF11. Joey Cantillo, LHP12. Deyvison De Los Santos, 3B/1B15. José Tena, SS20. Tanner Burns, RHP +21. Petey Halpin, OF +25. Johnathan Rodriguez, OF29. Jhonkensy Noel, OF/3B/1B
RoyalsFollowing a hot turn in the Majors last year, Nick Loftin still might have some work to do to carve out a utility role on a surging Kansas City roster. Also, keep an eye on the bullpen competition where high-octane relievers John McMillon and Will Klein figure to be in the discussion.
Blake Mitchell, C (MLB No. 94) +5. Nick Loftin, UTIL7. Carter Jensen, C +11. Chandler Champlain, RHP +12. Mason Barnett, RHP +15. Diego Hernandez, OF +16. Anthony Veneziano, LHP22. Matt Sauer, RHP25. John McMillon, RHP26. Will Klein, RHP28. Devin Mann, INF +
TigersColt Keith’s six-year contract essentially settled the biggest prospect question in Lakeland, so instead the focus might be on Parker Meadows’ ability to nail down center field, Justyn-Henry Malloy’s chances of taking his OBP to The Show and Jackson Jobe’s coming attractions.
Colt Keith, 3B/2B (MLB No. 22)Jackson Jobe, RHP (MLB No. 25) +Jace Jung, 2B/3B (MLB No. 60) +6. Ty Madden, RHP +7. Wilmer Flores, RHP9. Justyn-Henry Malloy, OF/3B +10. Parker Meadows, OF11. Dillon Dingler, C12. Brant Hurter, LHP +19. Sawyer Gipson-Long, RHP20. Wenceel Pérez, 2B21. Justice Bigbie, OF +26. Keider Montero, RHP29. Eddys Leonard, SS
TwinsOnly one Top 100 guy in camp this spring, but the Twins could be calling on any of these others — with perhaps the exception of Matt Canterino because he’s coming back from injury — in Minnesota this season.
Brooks Lee, SS (MLB No. 18) +Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF (MLB No. 42)10. David Festa, RHP +17. Simeon Woods Richardson, RHP18. Matt Canterino, RHP20. Austin Martin, SS/OF/2B28. Yunior Severino, 2B/3B
White SoxOffseason pickups Dominic Fletcher, Prelander Berroa and Shane Drohan all could make the Opening Day roster, though more eyes will be on Colson Montgomery laying the groundwork for a midseason callup.
Colson Montgomery, SS (MLB No. 9) +3. Edgar Quero, C +5. Jake Eder, LHP6. Nick Nastrini, RHP +7. Bryan Ramos, 3B8. José Rodríguez, 2B/SS9. Ky Bush, LHP +10. Jonathan Cannon, RHP +16. Dominic Fletcher, OF18. Prelander Berroa, RHP19. Jordan Leasure, RHP +20. Shane Drohan, LHP21. Zach DeLoach, OF
AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST
AstrosThough the Astros annually produce Rookie of the Year candidates, none of their ranked prospects in big league camp are expected to open the season in the Majors.
1. Jacob Melton, OF +3. Spencer Arrighetti, RHP +5. Zach Dezenzo, 3B/2B +6. Joey Loperfido, OF/2B/1B +7. Colton Gordon, LHP +9. Rhett Kouba, RHP +11. Kenedy Corona, OF13. Pedro León, OF/2B +15. Will Wagner, 3B/2B +17. Miguel Palma, C/1B +25. Shay Whitcomb, INF +30. Misael Tamarez, RHP +
AngelsThe Angels will get some long looks at the next wave of talent, led by their 2023 first-round pick Nolan Schanuel, who made a beeline to the big leagues and should be in their Opening Day lineup.
Nolan Schanuel, 1B (MLB No. 95)2. Caden Dana, RHP +3. Nelson Rada, OF +4. Alberto Rios, C/OF +5. Kyren Paris, SS/2B7. Ben Joyce, RHP9. Jack Kochanowicz, RHP15. Jordyn Adams, OF17. Camden Minacci, RHP +18. Walbert Urena, RHP +19. Victor Mederos, RHP24. Kelvin Caceres, RHP25. Juan Flores, C +
AthleticsThis will be the first look for most A’s fans at their 2023 first-rounder, Jacob Wilson, the son of former All-Star Jack Wilson. Jacob should move quickly through the system thanks to his advanced approach at the plate.
Jacob Wilson, SS (MLB No. 68) +2. Mason Miller, RHP4. Daniel Susac, C +7. Max Muncy, SS +9. Darell Hernaiz, SS10. Brett Harris, 3B +12. Joey Estes, RHP13. Freddy Tarnok, RHP18. Jack Perkins, RHP +20. Joe Boyle, RHP22. Max Schuemann, UTIL +23. Mitch Spence, RHP24. Royber Salinas, RHP27. Cooper Bowman, 2B +28. Brady Basso, LHP
MarinersCole Young and Harry Ford were the Mariners’ first-round picks in 2022 and 2021, and the pair of former high school bats are getting ready for the upper levels.
Cole Young, SS/2B (MLB No. 37) +Harry Ford, C (MLB No. 38) +5. Emerson Hancock, RHP7. Jonatan Clase, OF10. Tyler Locklear, 1B +13. Ryan Bliss, 2B/SS +16. Alberto Rodriguez, OF +21. Ty Adcock, RHP26. Jimmy Joyce, RHP +27. Blake Hunt, C28. Marcelo Perez, RHP +
RangersPostseason hero Evan Carter is a lock to make the Opening Day roster, and 2023 first-round pick Wyatt Langford and 2020 first-rounder Justin Foscue have a chance to join him.
Evan Carter, OF (MLB No. 5)Wyatt Langford, OF (MLB No. 6) +5. Jack Leiter, RHP +6. Justin Foscue, 2B/3B8. Owen White, RHP10. Dustin Harris, OF/1B11. Aaron Zavala, OF +14. Abimelec Ortiz, 1B/OF +19. Marc Church, RHP21. Jonathan Ornelas, SS/2B22. Emiliano Teodo, RHP +23. Jose Corniell, RHP26. Antoine Kelly, LHP28. Cole Winn, RHP
NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST
BravesBraves fans already got a glimpse of AJ Smith-Shawver in Atlanta last year, and both he and Hurston Waldrep, the club’s first-round pick in 2023 who made it to Triple-A last summer, should be ready to help out the cause this year.
AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP (MLB No. 69)Hurston Waldrep, RHP (MLB No. 90) +7. Ignacio Alvarez, 3B/SS +9. Darius Vines, RHP18. Dylan Dodd, LHP26. Drake Baldwin, C +28. Allan Winans, RHP29. Tyler Tolve, C +
MarlinsFully recovered from Tommy John surgery in August 2022, Max Meyer will make a push to rejoin Miami’s rotation.
3. Max Meyer, RHP4. Jacob Berry, 3B/1B +5. Jacob Amaya, SS6. Victor Mesa Jr., OF13. Dane Myers, OF/3B/1B15. Patrick Monteverde, LHP +16. Javier Sanoja, OF/2B/SS +20. Troy Johnston, 1B +23. Anthony Maldonado, RHP25. Josh Simpson, LHP26. Will Banfield, C +
MetsThree of New York’s four Top 100 prospects (Jett Williams, Drew Gilbert, Luisangel Acuña) will be in camp to provide peeks at the future, while Christian Scott, Mike Vasil and Dominic Hamel compete for outside shots at cracking the back end of the Major League rotation.
Jett Williams, SS (MLB No. 45) +Drew Gilbert, OF (MLB No. 53) +Luisangel Acuña, SS/2B (MLB No. 66)4. Ronny Mauricio, 2B/OF/SS5. Kevin Parada, C9. Mike Vasil, RHP +11. Alex Ramírez, OF12. Christian Scott, RHP +16. Dominic Hamel, RHP +
NationalsSo much of Washington’s focus these days is on its long-term future, so expect universal Top 100 prospects Dylan Crews, James Wood and Brady House to get plenty of chances to impress on the Major League side of CACTI Park.
Dylan Crews, OF (MLB No. 7) +James Wood, OF (MLB No. 14) +Brady House, 3B (MLB No. 48) +4. Cade Cavalli, RHP8. Robert Hassell III, OF +13. Jackson Rutledge, RHP14. Trey Lipscomb, 3B +16. DJ Herz, LHP18. Cole Henry, RHP21. Israel Pineda, C +22. Drew Millas, C23. Nasim Nuñez, SS/2B25. Darren Baker, 2B +26. Mitchell Parker, LHP29. Zach Brzykcy, RHP30. Jacob Young, OF
PhilliesMick Abel’s the Top 100 guy here, and he could knock on the door very soon, but the surprise of the system is Orion Kerkering, who went from A ball to the Phillies’ postseason roster in his first full season of pro ball.
Mick Abel, RHP (MLB No. 49) +5. Griff McGarry, RHP +6. Carlos De La Cruz, OF +7. Orion Kerkering, RHP8. Símon Muzziotti, OF +
NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL
BrewersEven after his record contract, Jackson Chourio will still need to show off all five of his tools to crack the Opening Day roster at 20 years old. Milwaukee’s newest Top 100 prospect Joey Ortiz will also get every chance to win over the club’s third-base job with his special glovework and promising power.
Jackson Chourio, OF (MLB No. 2)Jacob Misiorowski, RHP (MLB No. 33) +Jeferson Quero, C (MLB No. 35)Tyler Black, 3B/1B (MLB No. 46) +Joey Ortiz, INF (MLB No. 63)6. Robert Gasser, LHP +7. Carlos F. Rodriguez, RHP +8. Brock Wilken, 3B +17. Bradley Blalock, RHP24. Oliver Dunn, 2B/3B30. Wes Clarke, 1B/C +
CardinalsConsidering his elite speed and defense, Victor Scott II is just the type of non-roster invitee who makes a big impression on fans. Elsewhere, Deadline pickups Tekoah Roby and Thomas Saggese will try to leave their own marks in their first springs as Cardinals.
Masyn Winn, SS (MLB No. 43)Tink Hence, RHP (MLB No. 64) +Tekoah Roby, RHP (MLB No. 99) +4. Victor Scott II, OF +6. Gordon Graceffo, RHP +7. Cooper Hjerpe, LHP +8. Sem Robberse, RHP9. Thomas Saggese, INF +10. Leonardo Bernal, C +12. Michael McGreevy, RHP +14. César Prieto, INF +15. Jimmy Crooks III, C +17. Adam Kloffenstein, RHP24. Moisés Gómez, OF +28. Mike Siani, OF29. Pedro Pagés, C
CubsAs they look to get back on top in the NL Central, the Cubs traded for Michael Busch to fill a hole on an infield corner and will look to Jordan Wicks to build on his successful late-season callup.
Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF (MLB No. 16)Owen Caissie, OF (MLB No. 47) +Michael Busch, INF (MLB No. 51)Matt Shaw, SS/2B (MLB No. 54) +Kevin Alcántara, OF (MLB No. 65)6. Ben Brown, RHP10. Jordan Wicks, LHP12. Michael Arias, RHP13. Matt Mervis, 1B14. Alexander Canario, OF19. Brennen Davis, OF21. Luis Vazquez, SS23. Caleb Kilian, RHP25. Luke Little, LHP26. Porter Hodge, RHP27. Pablo Aliendo, C +
PiratesStart the clock on getting Paul Skenes to Pittsburgh now, as all eyes will be on the No. 1 overall pick from last year’s Draft, but the trio of other Top 100 arms in camp are nothing to sneeze at.
Paul Skenes, RHP (MLB No. 3) +Termarr Johnson, 2B (MLB No. 44) +Jared Jones, RHP (MLB No. 62) +Anthony Solometo, LHP (MLB No. 82) +Bubba Chandler, RHP (MLB No. 93) +6. Thomas Harrington, RHP +8. Mike Burrows, RHP10. Jackson Wolf, LHP12. Braxton Ashcraft, RHP17. Tsung-Che Cheng, SS19. Matt Gorski, OF +20. Jack Brannigan, 3B +23. Kyle Nicolas, RHP
RedsNoelvi Marte could be a serious NL Rookie of the Year candidate and Rhett Lowder, the club’s first-round pick last year, could join him in Cincinnati in the very near future.
Noelvi Marte, 3B/SS (MLB No. 21)Rhett Lowder, RHP (MLB No. 34) +Edwin Arroyo, SS (MLB No. 67) +Connor Phillips, RHP (MLB No. 70)Chase Petty, RHP (MLB No. 98) +10. Rece Hinds, OF14. Lyon Richardson, RHP21. Julian Aguiar, RHP +22. Blake Dunn, OF +23. Levi Stoudt, RHP
NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST
D-backsJordan Lawlar was a bench option for the National League champs in the postseason, but there’s an outside chance he can surpass Geraldo Perdomo to become Arizona’s Opening Day shortstop at just 21.
Jordan Lawlar, SS (MLB No. 11)4. Yu-Min Lin, LHP +7. Ivan Melendez, 3B/1B +9. A.J. Vukovich, OF/3B +10. Kristian Robinson, OF +13. Slade Cecconi, RHP14. Jorge Barrosa, OF15. Blaze Alexander, SS/2B/3B20. Gian Zapata, OF +25. J.J. D’Orazio, C +27. Blake Walston, LHP29. Bryce Jarvis, RHP +30. Tristin English, 1B/OF +
DodgersThe Dodgers’ frenzy of offseason moves will make it difficult for prospects to crack the Opening Day roster, though Gavin Stone, Andy Pages, River Ryan, Landon Knack and Kyle Hurt all could get a chance to contribute in 2024.
Dalton Rushing, C/1B (MLB No. 75) +Nick Frasso, RHP (MLB No. 80)2. Diego Cartaya, C4. Gavin Stone, RHP6. Andy Pages, OF8. River Ryan, RHP +9. Landon Knack, RHP11. Kyle Hurt, RHP18. Trey Sweeney, SS +19. Jose Ramos, OF +29. Hunter Feduccia, C30. Austin Gauthier, INF/OF +
GiantsKyle Harrison and Marco Luciano already got a taste of the big leagues last summer and will get every opportunity to win starting jobs this spring, while Keaton Winn could earn a spot in the rotation alongside Harrison.
Kyle Harrison, LHP (MLB No. 23)Marco Luciano, SS (MLB No. 39)Carson Whisenhunt, LHP (MLB No. 83) +7. Grant McCray, OF +8. Reggie Crawford, LHP +9. Mason Black, RHP +10. Hayden Birdsong, RHP +11. Wade Meckler, OF15. Landen Roupp, RHP +16. Keaton Winn, RHP22. Trevor McDonald, RHP23. Carson Seymour, RHP +25. Adrian Sugastey, C +27. Randy Rodríguez, RHP29. Erik Miller, LHP30. Tyler Fitzgerald, SS/OF/2B
PadresSan Diego has many holes on its current Major League roster, meaning more opportunities for prospects who would otherwise be MLB longshots like Jackson Merrill, Graham Pauley and Jakob Marsee. Also, catching wunderkind Ethan Salas will be on the Major League side of Peoria at just 17 years old.
Ethan Salas, C (MLB No. 8) +Jackson Merrill, SS (MLB No. 12) +Robby Snelling, LHP (MLB No. 36) +Drew Thorpe, RHP (MLB No. 85) +7. Jairo Iriarte, RHP8. Adam Mazur, RHP +12. Graham Pauley, 3B/2B +13. Jakob Marsee, OF +15. Randy Vásquez, RHP16. Eguy Rosario, INF18. Ryan Bergert, RHP +25. Marcos Castañon, 3B/2B +27. Sean Reynolds, RHP28. Alek Jacob, RHP
RockiesAdael Amador and Yanquiel Fernandez have their first true invites to camp (Amador appeared in two Cactus League games last year) as both prepare to take the upper levels of the Rockies system by storm.
Adael Amador, SS (MLB No. 28)Yanquiel Fernandez, OF (MLB No. 72)Jordan Beck, OF (MLB No. 81) +5. Zac Veen, OF +6. Sterlin Thompson, 3B/OF +8. Benny Montgomery, OF +9. Drew Romo, C +10. Warming Bernabel, 3B12. Hunter Goodman, 1B/C16. Joe Rock, LHP +20. Ryan Ritter, SS/2B +21. Carson Palmquist, LHP +25. Victor Vodnik, RHP28. Aaron Schunk, 3B/2B +30. Jaden Hill, RHP +