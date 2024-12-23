Every team’s best single-game performance of 2024

Brewers: Chourio’s two tying homers in NL Wild Card Series G2, Oct. 2

Down a run and down to the final six outs of their season in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets, the Brewers against the thought of another first-round postseason exit. Their 20-year-old rookie wasn’t quite ready to go home. Chourio had already delivered one tying home run in the first inning and now he hit another, bringing American Family Field to life before Garrett Mitchell hit a go-ahead shot in a Brewers victory that forced a decisive Game 3. Chourio became the second-youngest player in MLB history to have a multihomer game in the postseason (Andruw Jones was the youngest) and became only the second rookie in MLB history with a game-tying home run in the eighth inning or later of a postseason game. Derek Jeter did it in Game 1 of the 1996 ALCS on the night a 12-year-old fan named Jeffrey Maier reached over the wall and became part of baseball lore. — Adam McCalvy