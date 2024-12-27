Every team’s longest home run of 2024

Cubs: Michael Busch — Sept. 15 at COL

Distance: 468 feet (Watch it)

Acquired by the Cubs from the Dodgers during the 2023-24 offseason, Busch ended up being one of Chicago’s best hitters. His best game of the season came in Colorado, when he recorded three hits and the first multi-homer game of his career. His first homer traveled 438 feet in the seventh inning but he saved an even bigger one in the ninth inning, a 468-footer that proved to be the Cubs’ longest of the season.