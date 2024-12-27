Every team’s longest home run of 2024
2:00 AM UTC
At the end of the day, a home run’s distance has no impact on its usefulness. From the shortest (which, in 2024, traveled 318 feet) to the longest (480 feet), it’s still just a run on the board, give or take a few baserunners.
But let’s be real — moonshots just hit different.
Some fans get to see more than others, but no team gets through an entire season without seeing at least one really impressive blast. Here’s a look back at every team’s longest home run of the 2024 season as tracked by Statcast.
Jump to: AL East | AL Central | AL West | NL East | NL Central | NL West
AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST
Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — June 24 at BOS
Distance: 471 feet (Watch it)
Vlad Jr. is one of the game’s premier all-around hitters and consistently crushes baseballs so it’s no surprise he ranks atop the Blue Jays’ list. Guerrero’s 471-foot blast — the longest home run of his career — traveled well over the Green Monster at Fenway Park, creating one of the season’s most aesthetically pleasing long balls. Vlad Jr. was responsible for the five longest Blue Jays home runs in 2024 and seven of the 10 farthest dingers.
Orioles: Colton Cowser — June 16 vs. PHI / Ryan Mountcastle — June 4 at TOR
Distance: 443 feet (Watch Cowser’s HR / Watch Mountcastle’s HR)
The only club with a tie atop their leaderboard, the Orioles maxed out with a pair of 443-footers, the shortest team record in 2024. One came from Cowser, who crushed 24 home runs in a breakout season that saw him finish second in AL Rookie of the Year voting behind Luis Gil. Mountcastle also blasted a 443-foot homer, his second of the game against a Blue Jays team he’s historically crushed at Rogers Center.
Rays: Jose Siri — April 30 at MIL
Distance: 452 feet (Watch it)
Siri has some of the loudest tools in baseball — the now Mets outfielder boasted a barrel rate, sprint speed and arm strength in the 94th percentile or better in 2024 with Tampa Bay. His biggest home run came against the Brewers when he launched a 452-foot dinger that left his bat at 110 mph.
Red Sox: Rafael Devers — June 25 vs. TOR
Distance: 467 feet (Watch it)
A day after Guerrero crushed a 471-foot home run over the Green Monster, Devers nearly matched his divisional foe with a tater that traveled 467 feet to right-center field. Devers’ long ball was the farthest of his career, besting a 458-foot home run he hit on June 16, 2019, against the Orioles.
Yankees: Aaron Judge — Aug. 2 vs. TOR
Distance: 477 feet (Watch it)
Judge is both the best hitter and premier power threat in baseball — his 311 home runs since his first full season in 2017 are far and away the most in the Majors (Kyle Schwarber is second with 268). In a year where Judge unanimously won AL MVP and crushed 58 home runs, his 477-foot shot on Aug. 2 was his longest. Only a pair of home runs in his 2017 season (496 and 495 feet) traveled farther than Judge’s 477-foot home run in ‘24.
AL CENTRAL
Guardians: José Ramírez — July 29 at DET
Distance: 451 feet (Watch it)
While Ramírez has gone deep 255 times in his big league career, he’s never been known for prodigious power leading to long home runs. He flipped that narrative in 2024, when he tied a career high with 39 home runs, including this 451-foot long ball, the farthest home run of his career. It was the first such time that Ramírez cleared 450 feet on a home run.
Royals: Bobby Witt Jr. — May 21 vs. DET
Distance: 468 feet (Watch it)
Witt has emerged as a full-blown superstar, finishing second in AL MVP voting in 2024 thanks to a .977 OPS, 32 home runs, 31 steals and 10.4 Wins Above Replacement (FanGraphs). His elite power is just one part of Witt’s package, which produced plenty of impressive home runs in 2024, including this 468-foot homer, the longest of his young career. You can expect many more home runs similar to this in what should be an excellent career for Witt.
Tigers: Spencer Torkelson — May 13 vs. MIA
Distance: 446 feet (Watch it)
The former No. 1 overall pick had his longest home run of his career on May 13, a shot that traveled 446 feet over the wall at Comerica Park. It was an important one, too, a two-run shot putting the Tigers ahead in the eighth inning to secured a win.
Twins: Byron Buxton — June 27 at AZ
Distance: 456 feet (Watch it)
Buxton rather quietly had an excellent 2024 season for the Twins, appearing in 102 games (second-most in his career) while posting an .859 OPS, 18 home runs and 3.7 WAR. When Buxton is on, he has the ability to crush home runs like this one, a mammoth 456-foot homer that traveled to dead-center field at Arizona’s Chase Field.
White Sox: Luis Robert Jr. — June 29 vs. COL
Distance: 470 feet (Watch it)
Robert’s 470-feet home run was the second-longest of his career, trailing only a monstrous 487-foot long ball in Game 3 of the 2020 AL Wild Card Series against the A’s. It was also tied for the 12th-longest home run hit by any player in the Majors in 2024.
AL WEST
Angels: Mike Trout — April 1 at MIA
Distance: 473 feet (Watch it)
One of the best players of his generation, Trout is still one of the most impressive players when he’s on the field. While injuries have unfortunately played a bigger role in recent seasons, Trout still flashes his excellent all-around skills when he’s healthy, including his superb power. We saw that in the Angels’ fourth game of the season, when Trout crushed a 473-foot game-tying homer in Miami, his second home run of the game.
Astros: Yordan Alvarez — April 27 at COL (2)
Distance: 461 feet (Watch it)
Alvarez owns the two longest home runs of the Astros season — and they both came in the same game and each traveled 461 feet. Playing against the Rockies in the Mexico City Series, Alvarez’s first home run left his bat at 108.8 mph, while the second home run was hit at a scalding 113.0 mph. Those home runs were tied for the third-longest homers of Alvarez’s career.
Athletics: Lawrence Butler — July 9 at BOS
Distance: 457 feet (Watch it)
It was a true breakout season for Butler, who hit 22 home runs, stole 18 stolen bases and posted an .807 OPS to establish himself as a building block for the A’s. In an outlandish month of July — Butler hit 10 home runs with a 1.210 OPS — Butler crushed his longest home run of the season in Boston, a 457-foot shot deep into the right-field bleachers at Fenway Park.
Mariners: Luke Raley — Aug. 2 vs. PHI
Distance: 459 feet (Watch it)
Raley proved to be a savvy pickup for the Mariners, hitting a career-high 22 home runs that ranked second on the team only to Cal Raleigh (34). Raley’s longest homer traveled 459 feet and left his bat at a blistering 115.4 mph, and he was the only Mariners hitter to hit a home run that traveled 450-plus feet in 2024.
Rangers: Corey Seager — July 8 at LAA
Distance: 457 feet (Watch it)
Seager’s 457-footer was no joke, the second-longest home run hit by a visiting left-handed hitter at Angel Stadium during the Statcast era. Seager got an 0-2 fastball that caught far too much of the zone in the first inning and he crushed it to dead center field. This also represented the second-longest home run of Seager’s career, trailing only a 464-footer in 2021 while with the Dodgers.
NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. — May 10 at NYM
Distance: 461 feet (Watch it)
It was unfortunate for the baseball world that we were robbed of a full season of Acuña following his record-setting 2023 season. Roughly two weeks before he suffered a season-ending knee injury, Acuña absolutely blistered a 461-footer at Citi Field against the divisional-foe Mets. Remarkably, this homer barely cracked the top 10 for Acuña’s longest career home runs: He has eight that have traveled farther.
Marlins: Jesús Sánchez — Aug. 5 vs. CIN
Distance: 480 feet (Watch it)
This is it, folks: the longest home run of the 2024 season. For the second time in the last three seasons, Sánchez also had the Marlins’ longest homer — he hit a 496-footer, his personal best, at Coors Field in 2022 — but you might consider this one, though shorter, just as impressive, given he hit it just above sea level.
Mets: Pete Alonso — Aug. 8 at COL
Distance: 471 feet (Watch it)
Putting Alonso — one of the game’s ultimate power threats — in the friendly confines of Coors Field made for a pair of loud home runs. His first home run in the opening frame traveled a whopping 471 feet, which would have been impressive in its own right, but Alonso was far from done. Two innings later and in his second at-bat, Alonso crushed another one 454 feet. Alonso’s two home runs were the longest hit by a Met in 2024.
Nationals: Joey Gallo — April 3 vs. PIT
Distance: 447 feet (Watch it)
Gallo’s 447-footer five games into the season was also the Nationals’ only home run of at least 440 feet, leaving them 30th of 30 on that leaderboard. For the prodigious-power-hitting Gallo, though, this home run was just the 20th-longest of his career, which speaks volume to the type of pop he has.
Phillies: Trea Turner — July 5 at ATL
Distance: 459 feet (Watch it)
Turner has always provided plenty of pop for a shortstop — he’s hit 171 homers in 10 seasons — but every once in a while he’ll flash that power in a big way. That was the case in July in Atlanta, when Turned crushed a 459-foot home run, which was both the longest of his career and by a Phillies player in 2024. That Turner was responsible for the longest Phillies home run is impressive on a team that featured the likes of Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.
NL CENTRAL
Brewers: Jackson Chourio — Aug. 27 vs. SF
Distance: 449 feet (Watch it)
It was an excellent debut season for the 20-year-old Chourio, who finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting behind Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill courtesy of his 21 homers, 22 stolen bases and 3.9 WAR. His longest home run — a monstrous 449-footer — came during his best month of the season in August, when Chourio ran a .925 OPS and homered five times.
Cardinals: Pedro Pagés — Aug. 16 vs. LAD
Distance: 462 feet (Watch it)
In his debut season as a 25-year-old backstop, Pagés showed the kind of power that is rare for any catcher. Pagés’ 462-footer was not only the longest by a Cardinal in in 2024 — it was the second-longest by any catcher, trailing only Logan O’Hoppe’s 467-foot home run. It was also the longest Cardinals home run since Paul Goldschmidt hit one 464 feet on Sept. 26, 2021.
Cubs: Michael Busch — Sept. 15 at COL
Distance: 468 feet (Watch it)
Acquired by the Cubs from the Dodgers during the 2023-24 offseason, Busch ended up being one of Chicago’s best hitters. His best game of the season came in Colorado, when he recorded three hits and the first multi-homer game of his career. His first homer traveled 438 feet in the seventh inning but he saved an even bigger one in the ninth inning, a 468-footer that proved to be the Cubs’ longest of the season.
Pirates: Oneil Cruz — July 27 at AZ
Distance: 472 feet (Watch it)
Cruz put together his finest season so far as a 25-year-old in 2024, turning the eye-popping tools into legitimate production. Of his many excellent moments, one of Cruz’s best was this 472-footer in Arizona that onto the concourse beyond the right-center field wall at Chase Field. This was the longest homer of Cruz’s young big league career.
Reds: Rece Hinds — July 9 vs. COL
Distance: 458 feet (Watch it)
Hinds had an epic start to his big league career, recording five extra-base hits in his first two games. That included a gargantuan 458-foot first career homer in his second game, the longest such home run by a Red in 2024. That he did so after crushing one 449 feet for his first home run the day before made the latter homer even more impressive.
NL WEST
D-backs: Christian Walker — June 13 vs. LAA
Distance: 464 feet (Watch it)
In what turned out to be Walker’s final season with the D-backs, one of his top efforts came in June against the Angels. After homering earlier in the game, Walker crushed a second one 464 feet, which was the longest by a D-back in 2024 and third-longest of Walker’s career.
Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani — June 18 at COL
Distance: 476 feet (Watch it)
What didn’t Ohtani do in 2024? In a season where he became the first 50-50 player, unanimously won NL MVP and secured his first World Series title, his longest home run came in Colorado, a 476-footer that traveled well beyond the center-field wall. Remarkably, Ohtani was responsible for the six-longest Dodgers home runs and 15 of the 20 farthest homers. Ohtani’s 476-foot home run was also the second-longest of his career, behind only a 493-foot homer hit in 2023 with the Angels.
Giants: Jorge Soler — July 21 at COL
Distance: 478 feet (Watch it)
Soler was in and out of San Francisco pretty quickly, but just about a week before he was traded back to the Braves, he left his mark on a couple of leaderboards — his 478-footer ranked second in MLB in 2024 and on the Giants’ team leaderboard since Statcast began tracking in 2015.
Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr. — Sept. 25 at LAD
Distance: 448 feet (Watch it)
During the Padres’ late-season push to overtake the Dodgers in the NL West, Tatis flashed his excellent pop in a game at Chavez Ravine, crushing a 448-footer that tied things in the fifth inning. It was the Padres’ longest home run of the season and tied for the eight-longest home run of Tatis’ career.
Rockies: Sam Hilliard — Sept. 29 vs. LAD
Distance: 476 feet (Watch it)
As one might expect, the 2024 Rockies had the longest average home run distance (407 feet; the Braves were second at 405 feet) and hit the most home runs of over 440 feet (21; the Yankees had 19.) In contributing to those impressive figures, Hilliard also tied Shohei Ohtani for the fourth-longest home run of the year.