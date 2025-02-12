Every team’s projected 2025 Opening Day lineup, rotation

The Yanks’ addition of Fried, a two-time All-Star who garnered the richest contract ever issued to a left-handed pitcher, should further bolster what projects to be a strong rotation. Cole is said to have had a normal offseason after missing time early in 2024 with a right elbow injury, Rodón is coming off career highs in wins (16) and starts (32), and Gil is the reigning AL Rookie of the Year. New York is unlikely to use a six-man rotation, which makes Stroman a trade candidate after he was moved to the bullpen in September and did not appear in the postseason. — Bryan Hoch