Every team’s projected top player for ’23

Steamer has Ram?rez and Arenado as the top of the class when it comes to MLB third basemen. The Guardians star, who was a top-five MVP finisher for the fourth time in 2022, is projected for 30 home runs and 20 stolen bases in ’23, which would be his third 30-20 season. The only other players projected for 30 and 20 are Julio Rodr?guez and Ronald Acu?a Jr.