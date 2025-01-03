Every team’s representative(s) on the HOF ballot 

Both Rockies representatives were cornerstones in Colorado. Car-Go and Tulo overlapped for seven seasons in the middle of the Rox lineup, beginning in 2009, when the former was called up to make his Rockies debut in early June. The team was off to a 21-32 start at that point but went an NL-best 71-38 the rest of the way to claim the NL Wild Card spot, with Car-Go posting an .878 OPS, 13 homers and 16 steals across 89 games. Tulowitzki finished fifth in the NL MVP voting for the first of two consecutive years.