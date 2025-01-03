Every team’s representative(s) on the HOF ballot
When a baseball player reaches the pinnacle of the sport, a place in Cooperstown, his Hall of Fame plaque does not discriminate. If that player spent 20 seasons with a team, it gets listed under his name; if a player spent 20 games with a team, it also gets listed. So, yes, there is “Chicago, A.L.” under George Kenneth Griffey Jr. And “Florida, N.L.” still receives its spot under Michael Joseph Piazza.
It only seems right, then, that when we look at the 28 names on the 2025 Hall of Fame ballot being considered by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, including 14 first-time candidates, we also give a nod to each and every one of the teams for which he appeared. In a few cases that means only one team. In one case, that means 11 of them.
Most teams, 2025 HOF candidates
11 – Fernando Rodney
7 – Carlos Beltrán, Curtis Granderson
6 – Bobby Abreu, Omar Vizquel
5 – Andruw Jones, Ian Kinsler, Manny Ramirez, Francisco Rodríguez, Billy Wagner
4 – Carlos González, Russell Martin, Hanley Ramirez, Ben Zobrist
3 – Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter, Adam Jones, Brian McCann, Alex Rodriguez, Jimmy Rollins, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Troy Tulowitzki
2 – Andy Pettitte, Chase Utley
1 – Félix Hernández, Dustin Pedroia, David Wright
Note that this only counts teams a player suited up for in the Majors. So Zobrist does not count for the Astros, who drafted him but traded him before he reached Houston. King Félix does not count for the Braves nor the Orioles, as he only pitched in Spring Training for both clubs, following his tenure in Seattle.
Here is a closer look at all 30 teams’ representatives on the ballot (actually, 29 teams’ representatives, with one exception). For each team, players are listed alphabetically with the seasons they played there in parentheses.
AL EAST
Blue Jays (5)
Buehrle (2013-15), Granderson (2018), Martin (2015-18), Tulowitzki (2015-17), Vizquel (2012)
The 2015 Blue Jays won the AL East, made the franchise’s first playoff appearance since its 1993 World Series title and reached the ALCS. Buehrle was a key cog in that club’s rotation, Martin was its starting catcher and Tulowitzki came over from the Rockies as a major Trade Deadline addition.
Orioles (2)
Ad. Jones (2008-18), F. Rodríguez (2013)
These two had wildly different Baltimore tenures. Jones became a beloved franchise icon in center field, making five All-Star teams and amassing 263 home runs as an Oriole. He was a major piece on the franchise’s first three playoff teams (2012, ‘14, ‘16) since 1997. K-Rod, on the other hand, was a Trade Deadline acquisition who made 23 appearances without bolstering his eventual career total of 437 career saves.
Rays (3)
M. Ramirez (2011), Rodney (2012-13), Zobrist (2006-14)
You would be excused for forgetting Ramirez’s time with the Rays, which consisted of going 1-for-17 in five games before he retired rather than face a PED suspension. Rodney and Zobrist both reached great heights with Tampa Bay, though. The former’s breakout came as a 35-year-old in 2012, when he authored one of the finest relief seasons in recent baseball history (0.60 ERA, 48 saves). The latter’s came as a 28-year-old in 2009, when he led the AL with 8.6 bWAR, on his way to becoming synonymous with the sort of multi-positional piece coveted by teams across the league.
Red Sox (5)
Kinsler (2018), Pedroia (2006-19), H. Ramirez (2005, 2015-18), M. Ramirez (2001-08), Wagner (2009)
Kinsler and Pedroia not only were two of the game’s top second basemen for several years, but their careers were intertwined in multiple ways. Way back when, they were teammates as 2002 Arizona State Sun Devils, before Kinsler transferred to Missouri to finish his college career. In 2018, Pedroia, already a Red Sox great, had difficulty returning from left knee surgery, leading Boston to acquire Kinsler from the Angels at the Trade Deadline. Kinsler struggled with the Red Sox, but the team still won the World Series, giving Kinsler his only ring and Pedroia his third.
Yankees (11)
Abreu (2006-08), Beltrán (2014-16), Granderson (2010-13), An. Jones (2011-12), Martin (2011-12), McCann (2014-16), Pettitte (1995-2003, 2007-13), A. Rodriguez (2004-13, ‘15-16), Sabathia (2009-19), Suzuki (2012-14), Tulowitzki (2019)
Perhaps unsurprisingly, no team has as many former players on this ballot as the Yankees, and it’s not close. (The Dodgers are second, with eight.) While seven of the name above were part of the 2012 Yankees squad that was swept by the Tigers in the ALCS, only Pettitte, Rodriguez and Sabathia — the three longest-tenured Yankees on the list — played for the 2009 team that claimed the franchise’s most recent championship.
AL CENTRAL
Guardians (5)
González (2019), H. Ramirez (2019), M. Ramirez (1993-2000), Sabathia (2001-08), Vizquel (1994-2004)
Manny Ramirez and Vizquel were cornerstones of Cleveland’s mid-1990s glory years. With a 23-year-old Ramirez mashing alongside Albert Belle and Jim Thome, and Vizquel winning the third of his 11 Gold Glove Awards at shortstop, the 1995 club won 100 games in a 144-game season and made the franchise’s first postseason trip since 1954, reaching the World Series. That was the first of five straight division titles in Cleveland.
Royals (2)
Beltrán (1998-2004), Zobrist (2015)
Beltrán and Zobrist were mirror images in Kansas City. In 2004, Beltrán was a pending free agent who was dealt away at the Trade Deadline, then went on an all-time playoff heater that nearly carried the Astros into the World Series. In 2015, Zobrist was a pending free agent who was dealt to the Royals at the Deadline, by the A’s. With Zobrist batting .303/.365/.515 in October, a K.C. club that had lost the World Series the year before finished the job against the Mets.
Tigers (5)
Granderson (2004-09), Hunter (2013-14), Kinsler (2014-17), Rodney (2002-03, ‘05-09), F. Rodríguez (2016-17)
On the 2006 Tigers team that reached the World Series against the Cardinals, Granderson was the leader in plate appearances (679), while Rodney was the leader in games pitched (63). Granderson, Detroit’s third-round pick in the 2002 Draft, fully broke out the next season, filling up the stat sheet with 38 doubles, an MLB-high 23 triples, 23 homers and 26 steals.
Twins (2)
Hunter (1997-2007, 2015), Rodney (2018)
The Twins drafted Hunter 20th overall in 1993 out of high school in Pine Bluff, Ark., and he became a beloved fixture in center field for the team. As Minnesota dug its way out of a tough stretch to become a perennial contender again in the 2000s, Hunter was right there in the middle of it, winning annual Gold Glove Awards in center field. He returned to finish his career in the Twin Cities in 2015.
White Sox (5)
Buehrle (2000-11), An. Jones (2010), M. Ramirez (2010), Rollins (2016), Vizquel (2010-11)
A 2010 White Sox club that won 88 games but missed the playoffs not only had longtime stalwart Buehrle in the rotation, but also a lineup featuring (at times), a 33-year-old Jones, a 38-year-old Ramirez and a 43-year-old Vizquel, who mostly played third base. Jones actually had by far his best season after leaving the Braves (.827 OPS, 19 homers). Ramirez was a late-August waiver wire addition who wound up hitting exactly one of his 555 homers — his last, in fact — as a member of the White Sox. It came off a young Max Scherzer.
AL WEST
Angels (5)
Abreu (2009-12), Hunter (2008-12), Kinsler (2018), Rodney (2010-11), F. Rodríguez (2002-08)
All of these players were Angels later in their careers, with the notable exception of Rodríguez, who debuted with the Halos as a 20-year-old fireballer in September 2002, four years after the team signed him out of Venezuela. Unleashed by manager Mike Scioscia in front of veteran closer Troy Percival, K-Rod struck out 40% of the batters he faced over 18 2/3 postseason innings. That includes four appearances (three of them for multiple innings) during a seven-game World Series triumph against the Giants.
Astros (5)
Abreu (1996-97), Beltrán (2004, ‘17), McCann (2017-18), Pettitte (2004-06), Wagner (1995-2003)
Abreu and Wagner both emerged in Houston in the mid-1990s. But while Wagner became the feared closer for four Astros playoff teams, Abreu played just 74 games for the franchise before he was rather infamously lost to Tampa Bay in the 1997 Expansion Draft (and then flipped to Philadelphia).
Athletics (3)
González (2008), Rodney (2018-19), Zobrist (2015)
Like Houston for Abreu, Oakland was a brief opening chapter in González’s successful career as an outfielder. The A’s had acquired Car-Go from Arizona as part of a blockbuster deal for pitcher Dan Haren after the 2007 season, but after a rough rookie season in ‘08 (.634 OPS, four homers in 85 games), the 23-year-old was shipped off to Colorado as part of an ill-fated swap for Matt Holliday.
Mariners (6)
Hernández (2005-19), Ad. Jones (2006-07), Rodney (2014-15), A. Rodriguez (1994-2000), Suzuki (2001-12, ‘18-19), Vizquel (1989-93)
Seattle was the Major League launching pad for five of these six players’ Major League careers, with only Rodney arriving as an MLB veteran. Hernández, Rodriguez and Suzuki obviously became stars with the Mariners (though Suzuki, of course, was a star in Japan first). But it took trades elsewhere for Jones and Vizquel to reach their full potential, with Jones playing only 73 games as a Mariner before he was sent to Baltimore as part of an infamous package for left-hander Erik Bedard.
Rangers (5)
Beltrán (2016), An. Jones (2009), Kinsler (2006-13), A. Rodriguez (2001-03), Vizquel (2009)
Beltrán, Jones and Vizquel played less than 200 combined games for the Rangers late in their careers, with the latter two joining up on the 2009 squad. Kinsler, on the other hand, blossomed from 17th-round Rangers Draft pick to one of the best second basemen in baseball. He ranks fifth on the franchise’s all-time WAR list (35.0), nine spots ahead of Rodriguez. A-Rod was an absolute beast during his three seasons in Texas, though, averaging 52 homers, 132 RBIs and 8.5 WAR.
NL EAST
Braves (3)
An. Jones (1996-2007), McCann (2005-13, ‘19), Wagner (2010)
Jones and McCann were great as young players in Atlanta. Jones contributed to a World Series team at age 19 and was an elite, all-around center fielder at age 21. McCann was an All-Star catcher at age 22. Wagner, in contrast, was great as an old player in Atlanta. His only season with the Braves was his last, at age 38, and he earned his seventh All-Star selection, saving 37 games with a 1.43 ERA and 104 strikeouts.
Marlins (5)
Buehrle (2012), Granderson (2019), H. Ramirez (2006-12), Rodney (2016), Suzuki (2015-17)
It was a 42-year-old Suzuki who perhaps enjoyed the most memorable Marlins moment among this group, tripling for his 3,000th MLB hit at Coors Field in 2016. (There was also the time, the year before, when he made his lone MLB pitching appearance.) But if Ichiro had the biggest single moment, Ramirez had the best seasons, after the Marlins acquired him from Boston in the Josh Beckett trade in November 2005. Over the next five years, he averaged 25 homers and 39 steals while batting .313 and playing shortstop.
Mets (6)
Abreu (2014), Beltrán (2005-11), Granderson (2014-17), F. Rodríguez (2009-11), Wagner (2006-09), Wright (2004-16, ‘18)
Beltrán, Wagner and Wright were three of the standout players on the 2006 Mets team that won 97 games and the NL East before a heartbreaking, seven-game NLCS loss to the Cardinals. Wright now ranks behind only Tom Seaver with 49.2 career WAR as a Met, with injuries derailing his career in his early 30s. Meanwhile, if you forgot about Abreu’s Mets tenure, it consisted of the final 78 games of his career, at age 40.
Nationals (1)
Rodney (2019)
Sure, the Nationals only have one Hall of Fame ballot representative, one who pitched only a partial season in Washington, at age 42, after getting released by the A’s that May. On the other hand, Rodney helped the Nats win the 2019 World Series, so he made the most of that time.
Phillies (4)
Abreu (1998-2006), Rollins (2000-14), Utley (2003-15), Wagner (2004-05)
The first three names on this list each were core Phillies for a long time. Rollins is the franchise’s all-time leader with 8,628 at-bats, 2,306 hits and 479 doubles. Utley is its all-time leader with 173 times hit by pitch. Abreu walked more times (947) than anyone other than Mike Schmidt. In terms of WAR by Phillies position players, Utley, Rollins and Abreu rank second, sixth and seventh all-time, respectively.
NL CENTRAL
Brewers (3)
Granderson (2018), F. Rodríguez (2011-15), Sabathia (2008)
Granderson played only 19 of his 2,057 career games as a Brewer, having been acquired from Toronto at the end of August in 2018, with Milwaukee on its way to reaching the NLCS. Sabathia logged only 17 of his 560 career starts as a Brewer, but few in baseball history have made as profound an impact in such a short tenure with a team. Sabathia completed seven of those 17 starts, including three shutouts, and the Brewers went 14-3, making the playoffs by one game for the franchise’s first appearance since 1982.
Cardinals (1)
Beltrán (2012-13)
Despite being 35-36 years old at the time, Beltrán was an All-Star in both of his seasons in St. Louis. The Cardinals made it to Game 7 of the NLCS in 2012 and to the World Series in 2013, and while neither playoff run resulted in a ring, Beltrán certainly polished his resume as an elite postseason performer, hitting a combined .306/.410/.571 over 29 games.
Cubs (3)
González (2019), Rodney (2015), Zobrist (2016-19)
González and Rodney only made brief pit stops on the North Side of Chicago, although Rodney was highly effective as a late-season acquisition in 2015 (0.75 ERA in 14 games). Zobrist, meanwhile, made an indelible mark on Cubs history, signing ahead of the 2016 season and immediately helping deliver the team’s long-awaited championship. It was Zobrist, the World Series MVP, who came up with the go-ahead double in the 10th inning of Game 7 at Cleveland.
Pirates (1)
Martin (2013-14)
Before Martin’s arrival, the Pirates had not made the playoffs for 20 straight seasons. With Martin, they snapped that skid and kicked off a run of three straight October appearances. Martin also had the most memorable Pirates plate appearance during that time, homering off the Reds’ Johnny Cueto in the 2013 NL Wild Card after a raucous PNC Park crowd, chanting Cueto’s name, rattled the Cincinnati ace into dropping the ball.
Reds (0)
The Reds are somehow the only team without a representative on the ballot, but this should be a blip for Cincinnati. Edwin Encarnacion, Shin-Soo Choo and Matt Kemp are all due to come on the 2026 ballot. There will be more in the years to follow, including Todd Frazier, Jay Bruce and, of course, Joey Votto.
There’s also the fact that Dick Allen and Dave Parker will be part of the Hall’s Class of 2025, via election by the Classic Baseball Era Committee. Parker spent four seasons with the Reds (1984-87) and was a two-time All-Star in Cincinnati, finishing as the 1985 NL MVP Award runner-up there.
NL WEST
Diamondbacks (2)
Ad. Jones (2019), Rodney (2017)
While Jones’ MLB career concluded with his 137 games in Arizona in 2019, that certainly wasn’t the end of his time in pro baseball. At age 34, Jones went to Japan and played two more seasons for the Orix Buffaloes of NPB.
Dodgers (8)
Abreu (2012), Granderson (2017), An. Jones (2008), Martin (2006-10, ‘19), H. Ramirez (2012-14), M. Ramirez (2008-10), Rollins (2015), Utley (2015-18)
Of these eight, only Martin — a 17th-round Draft pick in 2002 — began his career in Dodger Blue. But for the most part, these are later-career stints. (That’s even the case for Martin, who returned to L.A. for his final season.) The 2015 Dodgers even featured a recreation of the Phillies’ longtime double play tandem, with Rollins coming over via trade in the offseason, followed by Utley in August. But while neither of those players exactly starred in Hollywood, that wasn’t the case for Manny Ramirez, whose 1.012 OPS in parts of three seasons is the highest in Dodgers history (minimum 750 plate appearances).
Giants (2)
Beltrán (2011), Vizquel (2005-08)
Giants fans may not celebrate the San Francisco tenure of Beltrán, despite his .920 OPS for the team. That’s because the Giants parted with a pitching prospect by the name of Zack Wheeler in order to land Beltrán ahead of the 2011 Trade Deadline, looking to defend their 2010 World Series title. Unfortunately for the Giants, the team finished four games out of a playoff spot despite the fine play of Beltrán, who then left as a free agent. Fortunately for the Giants, they still went on to win two more championships, in 2012 and ‘14.
Padres (2)
Kinsler (2019), Rodney (2016)
Rodney nearly completed his Padres tenure with a pristine ERA. Signed as a free agent before the 2016 season, Rodney strung together 25 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run. For good measure, he completed all 14 of his save opportunities and held opponents to a .387 OPS. Alas, Rodney finally allowed an earned run on June 21. When the Padres traded him to Miami nine days later, he took a 0.31 ERA with him.
Rockies (2)
González (2009-18), Tulowitzki (2006-15)
Both Rockies representatives were cornerstones in Colorado. Car-Go and Tulo overlapped for seven seasons in the middle of the Rox lineup, beginning in 2009, when the former was called up to make his Rockies debut in early June. The team was off to a 21-32 start at that point but went an NL-best 71-38 the rest of the way to claim the NL Wild Card spot, with Car-Go posting an .878 OPS, 13 homers and 16 steals across 89 games. Tulowitzki finished fifth in the NL MVP voting for the first of two consecutive years.