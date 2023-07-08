Everything to know about tonight’s 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game
45 minutes ago
The 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game is set for tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, where 50 of the game’s top Minor Leaguers will take the field together for the 24th edition of baseball’s greatest prospect showcase.
How to watchThe seven-inning game will air exclusively on Peacock and SiriusXM. MLB Network will co-produce the telecast with Dave Sims (play-by-play), Yonder Alonso (analyst), MLB Pipeline’s Jonathan Mayo (analyst), Siera Santos (reporter) and Caroline Pineda (reporter) on the call.
RulesProspects have been split into American League and National League sides. The game first switched from a US vs. World format in 2019, when the teams played to a 2-2 tie. The NL won in 2021 and the AL claimed its first victory in the format last summer.
The game will last seven innings, but in the case of a tie after seven innings, an eighth inning will be played. The game will end in a tie if it is still knotted after eight innings. A bottom of the 7th inning will be played regardless of the score. If an 8th inning is necessary, the batting team will begin the inning with a runner on second base.
o Re-entry into the game is permitted in the event of injury.
o The ABS (Automatic Balls and Strikes) Challenge System, which is employed in all 30 Triple-A ballparks and at the Single-A Florida State League in 2023, will be in effect. Each team will receive two challenges, and once a challenge is used, it is lost regardless of the outcome. Challenges are initiated by players (not managers) by tapping their helmet or hat.
Top prospects to watchTwenty-eight of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects are in Seattle for the game, including No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Holliday and five more members of the Top 10: Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (No. 3), Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer (No. 5), Nationals outfielder James Wood (No. 6), D-backs shortstop Jordan Lawlar (No. 7) and Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 10).
The NL has the advantage in that tally with 16 Top 100 representatives, compared to 12 on the AL side.
Six members of the American League infield (Junior Caminero, Jackson Holliday, Colt Keith, Kyle Manzardo, Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke) and all three of its catchers (Harry Ford, Edgar Quero and Tyler Soderstrom) are featured on the Top 100, making those the most loaded position groups this year. The NL also has five Top 100 infielders and five Top 100 outfielders on its roster.
The NL is the deeper club on the mound, with four of the five Top 100 arms in the Futures Game: Giants lefty Kyle Harrison (No. 13), Phillies right-hander Mick Abel (No. 44), Cardinals right-hander Tink Hence (No. 64) and Brewers righty Jacob Misiorowski (No. 90). Rangers righty Owen White (No. 48) is the lone Top 100 prospect on the AL staff this year.
Here are the 10 best overall prospects expected to take the field at Dodger Stadium, along with info on their current Minor League club and expected arrivals in the bigs:
No.1 Jackson Holliday, SS, ETA: 2024 (High-A Aberdeen, Orioles)No. 3 Jackson Chourio, OF, ETA: 2024 (Double-A, Biloxi, Brewers)No. 4 Marcelo Mayer, SS, ETA: 2024 (Double-A, Portland, Red Sox)No. 5 James Wood, OF, ETA: 2024 (Double-A, Harrisburg, Nationals)No. 6 Jordan Lawlar, SS, ETA: 2024 (Double-A Amarillo, D-backs)No. 9 Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, ETA: 2024 (Double-A, Tennessee, Cubs)No. 11 Jackson Merrill, SS, ETA: 2024 (High-A, Fort Wayne, Padres)No. 13 Kyle Harrison, LHP, ETA: 2023 (Triple-A, Sacramento, Giants)No. 16 Junior Caminero, 3B/2B, ETA: 2025 (Double-A, Montgomery, Rays)
Managers and coachesA pair of former Seattle Mariners fan favorites will be featured as managers: two-time All-Star and current MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds will lead the AL Futures squad, while MLB Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations Raul Iba?ez will manage the NL Futures team. Among those serving as coaches at the Futures Game are former Major League All-Stars and Mariners legends Adri?n Beltr?, Jay Buhner, Mike Cameron, Alvin Davis, F?lix Hern?ndez, Jamie Moyer, Dan Wilson and Randy Winn.
Top Futures Game alumniThe Futures Game really does provide a unique window into baseball’s future. Eight of the top 10 career active leaders in WAR, and 14 of the top 20, all played in the Futures Game before becoming big league stars.
These are some of the stars that once took the field as Futures Gamers:
Miguel Cabrera, 2001 and ’02Zack Greinke, 2003Justin Verlander, 2005Joey Votto, 2006 and ’07Clayton Kershaw, 2007Bryce Harper, 2010Mike Trout, 2010 and ’11Zack Wheeler, 2010 and ’12Jose Altuve, 2011Paul Goldschmidt, 2011Madison Bumgarner, 2011Nolan Arenado, 2011 and ’12Manny Machado, 2011 and ’12Xander Bogaerts, 2012 and ’13Gerrit Cole, 2012Francisco Lindor, 2012, ’13 and ’14Mookie Betts, 2014Carlos Correa, 2014Kris Bryant, 2014Rafael Devers, 2015 and ’17Lucas Giolito, 2015Aaron Judge, 2015Alex Bregman, 2016Ronald Acu?a Jr., 2017Bo Bichette, 2017 and ’18Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 2017Pete Alonso, 2018Fernando Tatis Jr., 2018Wander Franco, 2019Julio Rodr?guez, 2021Bobby Witt Jr., 2021Adley Rutschman, 2021Michael Harris II, 2021Corbin Carroll, 2022Gunnar Henderson, 2022Elly De La Cruz, 2022Francisco ?lvarez, 2022Eury P?rez, 2022Anthony Volpe, 2022Shea Langeliers, 2022Jordan Walker, 2022
More alumSeven players who have participated in Development Programs led by MLB and USA Baseball are featured on the Futures rosters, including:
o OAK’s Lawrence Butler (Breakthrough Series, Hank Aaron Invitational)o PHI’s Justin Crawford (Breakthrough Series, DREAM Series, Hank Aaron Invitational)o SEA’s Harry Ford (DREAM Series)o STL’s Tink Hence (Breakthrough Series, DREAM Series)o PIT’s J.P. Massey (Breakthrough Series, DREAM Series)o MIA’s Nasim Nunez (Breakthrough Series, Hank Aaron Invitational)o LAA’s Kyren Paris (Breakthrough Series, Hank Aaron Invitational)