Everything to know about tonight’s 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game

RulesProspects have been split into American League and National League sides. The game first switched from a US vs. World format in 2019, when the teams played to a 2-2 tie. The NL won in 2021 and the AL claimed its first victory in the format last summer.

The game will last seven innings, but in the case of a tie after seven innings, an eighth inning will be played. The game will end in a tie if it is still knotted after eight innings. A bottom of the 7th inning will be played regardless of the score. If an 8th inning is necessary, the batting team will begin the inning with a runner on second base.

o Re-entry into the game is permitted in the event of injury.