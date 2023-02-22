Everything went wrong leading up to Tito’s annual speech

Francona couldn’t sleep — and not because of a new toothache. He was going over so many things in his head that he had to go to work. By 3:45 a.m. local time, Francona was sitting at his office at the team’s Spring Training complex, tweaking his phrases. With papers scattered on his desk and a cup of hot coffee beside him to help fuel him through the early morning hours, disaster ensued.

“I spilled coffee all over my [speech],” Francona said. “I couldn’t get the printer to work. Nobody’s here to help because it was so early. I kept telling myself the day has to get better.”