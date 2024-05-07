Everything you need to know about No. 2 prospect Manzardo

CLEVELAND — This is the day Kyle Manzardo has been dreaming about since he would leave baseball practice as a kid and go with all of his friends to a teammate’s house and spend the rest of the evening playing wiffle ball in the backyard in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

“To kind of see it all come to fruition has been a very unique feeling — a good feeling,” Manzardo said.

Manzardo, the club’s No. 2 prospect and No. 52 overall according to MLB Pipeline, reported to Columbus on Sunday afternoon, expecting to play first base. He was told that he needed to be kept out of the lineup because, depending on the results of Steven Kwan’s MRI, he could be heading to the Majors.