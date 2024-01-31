Examining options to round out the Guardians’ bullpen

Question to answer: Who fills the last two spots?We touched on this a little bit already. The first six names are all but set, assuming everyone stays healthy through the spring. If the Guardians take the maximum number of pitchers (13) allowed on the active roster, they will have two openings that are left. At least one will go to a long-relief arm like Curry or Carrasco. Maybe there are ways for both to make it. Maybe the organization would prefer one to get stretched out as a starter to be ready if depth is needed in the rotation. If both aren’t on the roster, then there will be a battle for the last spot. Will Karinchak prove he’s ready to be trusted again? Can Smith stand out to join the big league roster on Day 1? These will all be things to keep a close eye on as camp gets underway in two weeks.