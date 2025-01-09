Execs prospect poll: Top system? Best at drafting? Best at trading for prospects?
In the final installment of the MLB Pipeline Executives Poll, we’re pulling back from the granular and taking a more organizational perspective.
After exploring individual players and tools, we’re using a wider lens to see what front offices think about … each other’s operations. All of the questions in Part IV are about farm systems, from who has the best overall to who uses player acquisition tools like the Draft and trades the best.
But we start off with a question that’s front of mind for nearly all of baseball right now:
Which team is most likely to sign Roki Sasaki?
Also receiving votes: Cubs, Mariners, Rangers, Rays, Yankees
We’ve read all of the stories about which teams seem to be in the Sasaki sweepstakes. And while most of our polling was conducted before the main teams in play were publicly discussed, the survey results are pretty much in line with what’s been reported. Most of baseball believes it will either be the Dodgers or the Padres who land the coveted right-hander, while the Cubs, Giants, Rangers and Yankees — teams believed to be among the seven who met with Sasaki — also received votes.
The most recent reporting relays there might be a “mystery team” in play, and remember no one saw the Angels coming when they signed Shohei Ohtani. Could the Mariners, who received some attention in the survey, be that team?
More from MLB Pipeline:
Who has the best farm system?
We’ll put out our official 2025 preseason farm system rankings in March, but this is a nice early glimpse. Full disclosure: Some of the responses came before the Red Sox traded two Top 100 prospects (Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery) to the White Sox, but when those who picked Boston were asked if they would change picks as a result of that deal, only one did so, with some believing even with the trade the Red Sox had the best system in the game. Either way, this ends a run of the Orioles leading the survey.
Who does the best job drafting?
Also receiving votes: Reds, Royals, Yankees, Rays, Rangers
One of the interesting things about a survey like this is not only does it give you a sense of what people are thinking, it provides a ton of insight into perception. We discussed this on the most recent episode of the MLB Pipeline Podcast, wondering if the Dodgers led the polling more because of a long history of success in the Draft rather than anything specifically recent. They have done well with later-round picks (more on “sleeper prospect” success in a bit), but of late, it hasn’t necessarily been overly impressive, while recognizing it’s been a very long time since they picked early in the first round. Will the Orioles continue to get votes the further removed they are from all those top 10 picks? Time will tell.
Who does the best on the international market?
Also received votes: Braves, Red Sox, Cubs, Marlins, Phillies, Pirates, Rays
The Padres certainly don’t shy away from being aggressive on the international market, and boasting Ethan Salas (MLB No. 19/SD No. 1) and Leodalis De Vries (MLB No. 28/SD No. 2) in their system certainly doesn’t hurt their standing in this category. Eight of their top 15 prospects came from this avenue of player acquisition. The Dodgers landing in the top two for both drafting and international play speaks volumes about how they do business, though it should be noted the Brewers got a good amount of attention on both fronts as well.
Who does the best job of acquiring prospects in trades?
Also received votes: Cubs, Guardians, White Sox, Astros, Marlins, Padres
The Rays continue to dominate this category, and for good reason. We’ve long talked about their amazing ability to recognize prospect talent in other systems, especially ones lower down who come across the transaction wire as throw-ins or players to be named. Junior Caminero, Shane Baz, not to mention a more established prospect like Randy Arozarena, all come to mind and point to why teams should continue to be wary when the Rays ask about their prospects.
Who has the most underrated farm system?
Also received votes: D-backs, Orioles, Reds, White Sox, Angels, Dodgers, Twins, A’s, Cardinals, Rangers, Blue Jays
We mentioned the Brewers earlier for getting votes for drafting well and using the international market effectively, so while they may not be viewed as having the best farm system, it’s not shocking to see them leading the vote for underrated systems. They kind of fall into the “sneaky good” category, a bucket the Tigers also really belong in. It’s a little surprising that Detroit got votes for best overall system but the Brewers did not.
Which team hoards prospects the most?
Also received votes: Cubs, Reds, Tigers, A’s, Nationals
The Orioles and Guardians led the polling for this question a year ago as well, but the lead has narrowed and there were many more teams mentioned this time around, perhaps a sign of the value prospects have been afforded around baseball overall. The Orioles also started to use their rich system to bring in talent, as they did by sending Joey Ortiz and DL Hall to the Brewers for Corbin Burnes last February. Two years ago, Cleveland topped this list and the club still rates near the top as it continues to compete by promoting from within.
Which team develops pitchers the best?
Also received votes: Brewers, Twins, Mets, Phillies, Nationals
Last year, the Guardians and Mariners finished second and third on this list. They finished behind the Dodgers, who still garnered some votes, but one has to wonder if they dropped a bit due to some of the arm injuries their young pitchers have incurred of late. The Guardians continue to tease more velocity and better stuff out of the arms in their system, as well as find big league talent in later rounds of the Draft. Just look at the homegrown starters in the Mariners’ big league rotation and it’s easy to see why they get high marks in this realm.
Which team develops hitters the best?
Also received votes: Cubs, Yankees, Mariners, Rays
The Orioles placed second a year ago and are still reaping the benefits of turning all those first-round bats into big leaguers: Adley Rutschman, Heston Kjerstad, Colton Cowser and Jackson Holliday have all at least made contributions, even if some have yet to solidify themselves in Baltimore. The Red Sox didn’t register in this category a year ago and they jump to the top largely because of what’s coming, rather than what’s gotten there (though homegrown players like Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran stand out, with contributors such as Ceddanne Rafaela and Triston Casas getting settled in helping the cause). Even after trading Teel and Montgomery to the White Sox, having Roman Anthony (MLB No. 3/BOS No. 1), Kristian Campbell (MLB No. 10/BOS No. 3) and Marcelo Mayer (MLB No. 7/BOS No. 2) close to knocking on the door certainly helps.
Which team does the best job at finding and developing sleeper prospects?
Also received votes: Orioles, A’s, Phillies, Pirates, Giants
The top three appear in the same order as a year ago as Los Angeles, Tampa and Milwaukee continue to get praise for finding talent everywhere, from late rounds in the Draft to bargain international signees. The Dodgers ranked highly in the Draft and international signings partially for this reason. The Rays not only find talent via trades but do outstanding work in helping them reach their potential, and we’ve already noted the Brewers’ “sneaky good” system.