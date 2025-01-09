Execs prospect poll: Top system? Best at drafting? Best at trading for prospects?

One of the interesting things about a survey like this is not only does it give you a sense of what people are thinking, it provides a ton of insight into perception. We discussed this on the most recent episode of the MLB Pipeline Podcast, wondering if the Dodgers led the polling more because of a long history of success in the Draft rather than anything specifically recent. They have done well with later-round picks (more on “sleeper prospect” success in a bit), but of late, it hasn’t necessarily been overly impressive, while recognizing it’s been a very long time since they picked early in the first round. Will the Orioles continue to get votes the further removed they are from all those top 10 picks? Time will tell.