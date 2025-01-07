Execs prospects poll: No. 1 prospect, top hitter, pitcher and more

It’s clear “breakout” can be defined in a number of ways, one of the reasons we received so many different names. A player like Zyhir Hope, who led the voting, is a super high-ceiling player with exciting tools. He hasn’t put it all together yet, but there’s some expectation that it could all start clicking during the 2025 season. Jac Caglianone and Nick Kurtz are the 2024 draftees who received multiple votes while players like Franklin Arias and Leodalis De Vries may have broken out some in 2024 by playing full-season ball, but could really vault up rankings this year. Andrew Painter is obviously well thought of, but seeing him pitch in regular-season ball further removed from surgery could raise his profile, and he’s one of many who received votes who could break out by reaching, and excelling, in the big leagues.