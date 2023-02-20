Fighting for roster spot, Arias to test new position

The Guardians don’t let Spring Training numbers define whether a player makes the Opening Day roster (though if someone gets hot during this stretch, it definitely doesn’t hurt). Most of the utility decisions will be based on track record and performance in the field. And if Arias can prove that a transition to the outfield grass would be as easy and effortless as he made the move to first base look, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him in Seattle on March 30.