Finale outburst lets Guardians wrap trip with ‘heads up high’

Bibee had a clean first inning, which included a 15-minute delay due to a lighting issue at Chase Field, but he had traffic on the bases the rest of the way. After allowing two singles to open the fifth inning, he ran into trouble when Christian Walker, who had a solo homer in the second, roped a two-run double. The Guardians’ nine-run lead at the time allowed Bibee to finish the inning, as he struck out Gabriel Moreno with runners on the corners.