Five years later: Here’s each team’s best Draft pick from 2019

Royals: Bobby Witt Jr., SSThe Texas native was the most tooled-up player in the 2019 class and made for a fairly easy call for Kansas City at No. 2 once Rutschman went first to Baltimore. Now in his third Major League season, the 23-year-old shortstop, who is coming off a 30-49 campaign in 2022, is matching his considerable hype as one of the game’s best power-speed players, and he should be a serious AL MVP candidate for the breakout Royals. KC signed Witt to an extension for 11 years, $288 million guaranteed and that could reach up to $377 million through 2037, locking him in as the club’s current and future superstar.