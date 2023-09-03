‘Flame on’: How starters tackle a move to the ‘pen

The mental challenge of the transition between the rotation and bullpen is just as important, if not more. And there’s perhaps no pitcher in today’s game who has more experience with it than the Dodgers’ Ryan Yarbrough. The veteran left-hander, who has both a complete game and a save in his career, has started 66 of 146 MLB appearances, and spent the past seven seasons doing a little bit of everything for the Rays, Royals and Dodgers.