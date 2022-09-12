Guardians 

Food fight! Pick the best ballpark cuisine

Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconTickets icon

Which Ballpark Bite is Best?

It’s a food fight! An MLB Food Fight to determine the best ballpark food this year. Complete your bracket today and you could win four tickets to a future game of your choice along with a $1,000 gift card to enjoy your favorite ballpark food.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter by 9/19/2022. Restrictions may apply, see Official Rules for details.

Back to MLB.com

World Champions Burger

Red Cow 60/40 Burger

Philly Cheesesteak

‘Dare to Pair’ Flaming Hot Cheesesteak

Brisket Borracho Fries

Classic Poutine

The Cuban “Comet” Sandwich

Miami Marlins Cuban Sandwich

Crawford Dog

Foot Long Tater Tot

Lillie’s Q Pulled Pork Nachos

BBQ Reese’s Sandwich

Loaded BBQ Baked Potato

General Tso’s Chicken Tender Bucket

Elvis Shake

Peanuts

Cold Lobster Roll

Crazy Crab Sandwich

Nashville Style Fried Chicken Sandwich

Roaming Rooster Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich

Lobel’s Steak Sandwich

Boog’s BBQ Sandwich

Skyline Chili Cheese Coneys

Reuben Dog

Pork Mac & Cheese Cone at Throwin’ Smoke BBQ

Brisket Mac n Cheese Pasty

Churro Dog

Dingers Donuts Delight

Ancho Chile Brisket Quesadilla

Brisket Egg Rolls

Cracker Jack