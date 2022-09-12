Food fight! Pick the best ballpark cuisine
Which Ballpark Bite is Best?
It’s a food fight! An MLB Food Fight to determine the best ballpark food this year. Complete your bracket today and you could win four tickets to a future game of your choice along with a $1,000 gift card to enjoy your favorite ballpark food.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter by 9/19/2022. Restrictions may apply, see Official Rules for details.
World Champions Burger
Red Cow 60/40 Burger
Philly Cheesesteak
‘Dare to Pair’ Flaming Hot Cheesesteak
Brisket Borracho Fries
Classic Poutine
The Cuban “Comet” Sandwich
Miami Marlins Cuban Sandwich
Crawford Dog
Foot Long Tater Tot
Lillie’s Q Pulled Pork Nachos
BBQ Reese’s Sandwich
Loaded BBQ Baked Potato
General Tso’s Chicken Tender Bucket
Elvis Shake
Peanuts
Cold Lobster Roll
Crazy Crab Sandwich
Nashville Style Fried Chicken Sandwich
Roaming Rooster Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich
Lobel’s Steak Sandwich
Boog’s BBQ Sandwich
Skyline Chili Cheese Coneys
Reuben Dog
Pork Mac & Cheese Cone at Throwin’ Smoke BBQ
Brisket Mac n Cheese Pasty
Churro Dog
Dingers Donuts Delight
Ancho Chile Brisket Quesadilla
Brisket Egg Rolls
Cracker Jack