Former mates J-Ram, Lindor win weekly honors

Last week, Ram?rez continued his hot start to the season, slashing .348/.423/.957, with three home runs, 11 RBIs, three steals, three walks and only one strikeout. In total, seven of Ram?rez’s eight hits went for extra bases. Along with being tied for the league lead in triples (four), Ram?rez leads all of baseball with 51 RBIs, and he became the first player to reach 50 RBIs this season. He’s batting .297 on the year with 13 home runs, 11 doubles, six steals and 28 runs scored while only striking out 15 times.