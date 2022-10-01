Four things we got wrong about the 2022 Guardians

4. Karinchak won’t be as effective this seasonAfter mid-June last year, James Karinchak wasn’t the same hurler.

A once lights-out reliever, Karinchak became a liability every time he’d toe the rubber and eventually was sent down to Triple-A Columbus at the end of August to attempt to straighten himself out. After coming back in the spring, he sustained a right back sprain that sidelined him far longer than anyone projected. It was hard to imagine that he could come back and be as dominant as he was in 2020 or even the beginning of ’21. But he was.

Karinchak permitted runs in his first two outings with the big league team in July, giving even more reason to question whether he could be a high-leverage guy for the Guardians again. But after that, he cruised through his next 23 appearances without giving up a single run and has settled in as the Guardians’ ultra-reliable setup man in a bullpen that’s been more successful than anticipated.